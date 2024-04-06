Use 2 Types Of Ham For Richer Split Pea Soup

Many people agree that split pea soup needs a little bit of ham somewhere in the mix. Depending on the chef, that little bit could turn into a lot, and nobody's judging. There are, however, some pretty strong opinions about what kind of ham best serves the soup, with favorites including country ham, Black Forest, Smithfield, maple, picnic, Canadian, and a slew of regional specialties. Then there are distinctions such as smoked, cured, uncured, shank, and more. That's a lot of nuanced flavors that could be influencing your split pea soup, but in reality, there are just two things that really matter, and they can come from any variety of ham you choose.

The thing you're looking for is the cut of ham, and the secret is to use more than one of them. When the soup is evolving in your pot, you need a ham hock in there with the peas, broth, and veggies. This is crucial for the elements it brings to the overall flavor. In sharing her split pea soup recipe, Tasting Table recipe developer Kristen Carli explains that the ham hock adds smoky, hearty, and rich flavor to the soup.

As delicious as that sounds, it's not quite enough for the perfect pot of soup. A second kind of ham joins the split-pea party at the very end of the cooking process.