Whether fast-food devotees or folks enjoying occasional quick-meal splurges, few can resist the drive-thru siren song of tasty chicken biscuits. Many chain-style eateries offer them, some with regional twists, and typically only for breakfast. But what if the craving hits for lunch, dinner, or late-night snacking? We have a solution for that, and it rivals even your favorite fast-food chicken biscuit. In fact, you may find that it exceeds expectations, since it involves the renowned Kentucky Derby.

For the 151st Run for the Roses event, Chef and Content Creator Joshua Weissman created the official Kentucky Derby At Home Menu for fans to recreate Derby-approved recipes at home for their own celebrations, including his deeply Southern-style Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. Joshua's insights bypass the usual debate over chicken-frying techniques, instead focusing on prepping the chicken and maximizing that luscious, dripping crown of honey butter. The recipe calls for boneless, skinless chicken breasts, an obvious choice for biting into a golden, crunchy biscuit. But Joshua offers a tip you may not have considered.

"Use high-quality chicken and make sure you put in more salt than you think," he says. "Most fried chicken sucks because there isn't enough salt. Spices don't matter if you don't salt it enough." As for the biscuits, we asked whether he has a recommendation for home cooks wanting to shortcut with store-bought biscuits. This chef gets right to the point: "Yes, don't." In other words, always make biscuits from scratch. Fair enough, given his detailed instructions for making the Kentucky Derby-approved Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.