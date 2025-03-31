The 10 Best Gluten-Free Breakfasts You Can Find At Fast Food Chains

Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day. But in a world filled with pancakes, waffles, biscuits, bagels, and breakfast sandwiches, it can be difficult for those eating gluten-free to eat off the breakfast menu at many restaurants, especially when it comes to fast food. Thankfully, as the interest in gluten-free eating grows, more fast food chains are starting to offer more options without the need for endless substitutions.

As someone who chooses to not eat gluten for health reasons, I've become very familiar with which fast food restaurants have the best gluten-free breakfasts and compiled a list of them for you. From smaller, lighter dishes to more hearty comfort food items, you are likely able to find something that will both fill you up and aligns with your dietary preferences from any one of these fast food chains. Just remember, though, that even if an item doesn't contain gluten, it still might not be safe for those with Celiac disease, as cross-contamination may be possible.