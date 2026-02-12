The Southern Restaurant Chain Where You Can Snag Breakfast For Under $5

Every now and then, an eggy, meaty, cheesy breakfast from a fast food chain hits the spot, but paying an unexpectedly high total can be damper on your day. Before you cough up the cash, know that some restaurant chains still offer breakfast under $5. When you're in the southern United States, one great option is Whataburger, which sells a delicious breakfast taquito for around $4.

With locations in southern and western states including Alabama, New Mexico, and (most prominently) Texas, Whataburger is one of the best regional fast food chains, beloved for its big burgers. Fans name the Taquito with Cheese as another standout. Made with a flour tortilla stuffed with fluffy scrambled eggs, melty American cheese, and your choice of crispy bacon, savory sausage, or fried potatoes, this package delivers on comforting breakfast flavors, plus plenty of protein to fuel your morning. The potato, sausage, and bacon versions deliver 17, 19, and 20 grams respectively.

While the Whataburger taquito isn't as huge as the chain's burgers, it's much larger and contains more filling than traditional taquitos. Priced at about $3.80 to $4.60 depending on location, it's a bang for your buck with rave reviews from customers. The only Whataburger that charges more than $5 for this item is on the Las Vegas Strip, where just about every restaurant has inflated prices. Customizing your taquito will also push the price up, but Whataburger's fun and tasty toppings can be worth a few extra cents.