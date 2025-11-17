10 Sonic Secret Menu Items We Can't Believe Exist

If you're bored with the menu at Sonic, it turns out it has a surprising secret menu that might have you pressing that order button again. When we found out everything you can order that isn't listed, we were ready to head out the door and try some straight away. A few are menu items that once existed, while others are creative inventions made popular on social media outlets like TikTok and sometimes by employees. Turns out, there are plenty of ingredients in the Sonic kitchen that can go together in ways you never expected.

Sonic employees on Reddit explained that the secret menu at Sonic is practically limitless because the register allows all sorts of add-ons to regular items. This makes it easy to order off the secret menu, whether your order is a popular item in your area or not. Granted, we left a few Sonic secret menu items off our list. For example, employees can still technically make Pickle O's, but the necessary onion ring batter may only be available first thing in the morning while employees are still making onion rings. We also didn't add Fritos chili pie to our list, either because it's back on the official menu as of the writing of this article. However, the secret menu items we did include are ones you're going to want to keep in mind for your next Sonic order.