12 Sonic Breakfast Items, Ranked Worst To Best

How do you Sonic? I don't know about you, but every time I think of a Sonic drive-in, I still picture carhops on skates, poodle skirts, and Googie architecture. I love that the chain is keeping some of that magic of the '50s alive, and part of its old-school charm is that it continues to march by the beat of its own drum. Case in point, it's still serving all-day breakfast, even while the majority of the fast-food world has taken to flipping its menus come 10 a.m.

The pure fact that Sonic's breakfast items are always available earns them brownie points in my book. But what's the tastiest item on the lineup? And conversely, are there any items that are better left to just the morning hours — or no hour at all? I recently sampled nearly the entire breakfast menu to find out.

My nearest Sonic location offers a total of four coffees and 10 breakfast food items. I picked up every single one — with the exception of a Jr. Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burrito and a Jr. Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Burrito, which are just smaller versions of their full-sized counterparts. Since comparing a seasonally flavored cold brew to a meaty breakfast sandwich is not an exact science, I ranked each item predominantly on taste alone. I looked for something I would actually want to wake up to, but also snag in the afternoon or at night as well. With these criteria in mind, these are the best Sonic breakfast items, in order from my least to most favorite.