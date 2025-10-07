8 Fast-Food Fall Desserts Of 2025, Ranked

Do you like your October spooky or sweet? Some people creep out of bed on the first of the month, ravenous for all things Halloween. These are the people who put gummy eyes in the punch and bake cookies to look like bloody fingers. You know the type. Then, there are others who like to sit and savor autumn's more cozy, welcoming flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon, and apples. These are your pumpkin spice latte drinkers and orchard visitors.

There's quite the divide in palates, come October, but luckily, we have a small taste of both sides included in today's fast-food fall dessert round-up. I've taken note of some hair-raising (not to mention eyeball-raising) monster-inspired treats from chains like Wendy's and Burger King, which seem to be catering to the Halloween enthusiasts. I've also noticed that plenty of classic fall treats are still lingering on menus at a few of our favorite drive-thrus, like McDonald's, Popeyes, and even Taco Bell.

Here's a surprise: Many of these seasonal indulgences are actually made with ice cream. When you think of fall, you usually think hot tea, warm cinnamon donuts, and steaming lattes, not something icy. But as an insatiable ice cream lover, I'm certainly not complaining. After rounding up eight of these autumn-centric desserts, I tasted them and ranked each one based on criteria like a manageable sweetness, cohesive blend of flavors and ingredients, and great texture all around. Most importantly, though, I was searching for that one treat that tastes like a hearty slice of fall.