10 Fast Food Dessert Pies, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're anything like me, your mind likely wanders to milkshakes, cones, or other ice cream-centric treats when you think of fast food desserts. Frostys, Blizzards, and McFlurrys are probably at the top of your list — at least, on the days the ice cream machine is working. I also can't discount the popularity of cookies at quick-serve restaurants; chains like Subway, Panera, and Jimmy John's have that confection on lock.

There's another category we're neglecting entirely: pies. Let me be the first to admit that there are far more restaurants than I thought serving up this classic delicacy. McDonald's may have been one of the first, but it's far from the only. Of course, most chains fast food-ify the experience — transforming what's traditionally a plate-and-fork dessert into a convenient handheld. However, just because they're smaller with an origin far from grandma's kitchen doesn't mean they can't deliver real flavor. It's not some pie-in-the-sky dream to think that you could find a genuinely delicious slice in the drive-thru.

I know this because I recently tried 10 different options, ranging from fruity flavors to chocolatey indulgences. Some were truly top-tier, but to find them, I had to munch through a few that were a bit less savory. Along the way, I looked for a crust that doesn't just hold it all together but stands on its own, naturally fresh fillings, and the quintessential consistency of crispy and flaky on the outside, gooey and tender on the inside. These benchmarks led me to the upper crust of fast food pies.