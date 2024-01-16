Cookies From 13 Popular Fast Food Restaurants, Ranked Worst To Best

When I think about iconic fast food desserts, my mind naturally drifts toward frozen treats like the Blizzard, McFlurry, and Frosty. Baked goods just aren't as prominent in the fast food space, but that doesn't mean your favorite chains aren't trying to make them a thing. It turns out that tons of fast food restaurants sell cookies, and some of them are actually halfway decent. To determine the ultimate cookie champion, I went and bought different varieties from 13 fast food places, and you might be surprised by which chain came out on top.

Every restaurant I patronized served some kind of chocolate chip cookie, so the merits of each business' chocolate chip option factored heavily into my ranking. However, I also appreciated when restaurants branched out and offered more variety, so some places earned points for their other cookies as well. I looked at price and value too. If two cookies were of similar quality but one was cheaper than the other, the less expensive cookie won. Of course, my personal cookie taste played a factor, but I tried to be as objective as possible.

But enough talking — let's dive into some fast food cookies, starting with the absolute worst.