The Perfect Copycat For Burger King's Hershey Sundae Pie Is At The Grocery Store
You may or may not be privy to all of the secret menu items at Burger King, but there are also some not-so-secret staple offerings that are just as delicious. Onion rings and that famous Whopper are two items that set BK apart from other fast-food joints, but then there's that delicious Hershey's Sundae Pie. It's one of the few desserts that Burger King offers — but when you have a craving for one at home, or if you don't have a nearby location of the fast-food chain, the good news is that the grocery store has a similar option.
The company behind Burger King's Hershey's Sundae Pie is The Edwards Baking Company, which also makes pies that are very similar (if not nearly identical) to the slices you can pick up in the drive-thru. You can buy Edward's Chocolate Créme Pie at major retailers like Target and Walmart, and can also find it at other grocery store chains in your area to conveniently taste it yourself.
Comparisons between slices of Burger King's Hershey's Sundae Pie and Edward's Chocolate Créme Pie
When you compare the pies, the desserts are essentially the same thing. Burger King's Hershey's Sundae Pie features a chocolate pie crust, a chocolate créme filling, a topping of fudge drizzle, and mini Hershey's chocolate chips. Yes, there's no ice cream despite "sundae" being in the featured item's name. Edward's Chocolate Créme Pie also has a chocolate cookie crumb crust, a créme filling, and is finished off with a chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips, and whipped cream. The pies look nearly identical, so it makes sense that The Edwards Baking Company is behind Burger King's dessert pie.
For the times when you aren't near a Burger King or want a made-from-scratch pie, there are many copycat recipes online. We also have a traditional chocolate cream pie recipe you can bake for a similar treat. You can even replace the chocolate shavings in our recipe with a chocolate drizzle and mini chocolate chips to really mimic Burger King's Hershey's Sundae Pie. And to satisfy your sweet tooth with other quick cravings, here's a ranking of more fast-food desserts from places like Arby's and Popeyes.