The Perfect Copycat For Burger King's Hershey Sundae Pie Is At The Grocery Store

You may or may not be privy to all of the secret menu items at Burger King, but there are also some not-so-secret staple offerings that are just as delicious. Onion rings and that famous Whopper are two items that set BK apart from other fast-food joints, but then there's that delicious Hershey's Sundae Pie. It's one of the few desserts that Burger King offers — but when you have a craving for one at home, or if you don't have a nearby location of the fast-food chain, the good news is that the grocery store has a similar option.

The company behind Burger King's Hershey's Sundae Pie is The Edwards Baking Company, which also makes pies that are very similar (if not nearly identical) to the slices you can pick up in the drive-thru. You can buy Edward's Chocolate Créme Pie at major retailers like Target and Walmart, and can also find it at other grocery store chains in your area to conveniently taste it yourself.