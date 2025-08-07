Why McDonald's Apple Pie Is Actually The Worst Fast Food Dessert Pie

McDonald's has no shortage of sweet options to accompany its long list of savory entree items. There's the classic McFlurry, those gooey hot fudge sundaes, stacks of chocolate chip cookies, and of course, the apple pies. While those little cardboard boxes filled with sticky treats might be synonymous with the McDonald's name, we sat down to try 10 fast food dessert pies and ranked the chain's apple pie as the worst out of its competition.

While aesthetically this pie could be something out of a gourmet kitchen, the crust was actually the initial downfall. The lattice of the crust meant there was less of it in general, and everyone knows that the crust is the best part of a pie, even pocket-style. When it came to the inside, the McDonald's dessert was more apple goo than apple filling, created with what we can only assume were apples past the point of ripeness, given how tart the whole thing was. The entire thing was chewy and soggy, nothing like the crisp crunch you'd expect when biting into a pocket pie, so we had no choice but to stick this iconic creation in last place.