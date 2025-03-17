13 Best Vegan Fast Food Breakfast Items To Start Your Day

The possibilities for at-home vegan breakfasts are seemingly limitless. There's tofu scrambles, omelets made with uncanny egg replacements, and delectable tempeh bacon. But grabbing breakfast on the go is a different beast altogether. Breakfast is easily the most challenging meal to find out and about for vegans, and it usually relies on some adding, subtracting, and substituting. This is easier to accomplish at full-service restaurants, but when it comes time to grab a quick, cheap, fast food breakfast, you know the drill: Keep your expectations low and channel your love of fruit and potatoes.

Although options are slim and most fast food restaurants don't offer complete, flavor-packed, and satisfying plant-based breakfasts, there are some breakfast items hiding on fast food menus that don't require you to get extra creative. I spent almost a decade on a strictly plant-based diet, so I understand the trials and tribulations that come with finding quick meals on the go sans animal products. I've made a list of some of the best completely-vegan fast food breakfast items, many of which aren't standout features on the menu and, therefore, tend to go unnoticed. I've tried most of these foods myself and supplemented the rest with verified customer reviews. So the next time you're rushing around on a busy morning, try a pick from this list so your breakfast doesn't wind up being gas station chips, an unsatisfying piece of fruit, or — the worst option of all — nothing.