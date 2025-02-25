How To Recreate Dunkin's Avocado Toast At Home

Dunkin' is not just your neighborhood donut shop anymore. The coffee chain has been expanding its menu with more food options in recent years, adding protein-packed items like egg white bowls, wraps, and oatmeal for more health-conscious customers. One of the fan-favorite items is the avocado toast, which offers a solid morning pick-me-up with 6 grams each of protein and fiber.

While the avo toast is an easy breakfast to grab on the go, it's also incredibly simple to recreate at home if you don't live near a Dunkin' location. All you need is some good sourdough bread, a ripe avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and a lemon.

However, the secret behind Dunkin's version is a sprinkling of everything bagel seasoning, which is made of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and garlic. You can pick up ready-made everything bagel seasoning in most grocery stores, or just make it yourself at home if you have the ingredients on hand.