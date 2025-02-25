How To Recreate Dunkin's Avocado Toast At Home
Dunkin' is not just your neighborhood donut shop anymore. The coffee chain has been expanding its menu with more food options in recent years, adding protein-packed items like egg white bowls, wraps, and oatmeal for more health-conscious customers. One of the fan-favorite items is the avocado toast, which offers a solid morning pick-me-up with 6 grams each of protein and fiber.
While the avo toast is an easy breakfast to grab on the go, it's also incredibly simple to recreate at home if you don't live near a Dunkin' location. All you need is some good sourdough bread, a ripe avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and a lemon.
However, the secret behind Dunkin's version is a sprinkling of everything bagel seasoning, which is made of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and garlic. You can pick up ready-made everything bagel seasoning in most grocery stores, or just make it yourself at home if you have the ingredients on hand.
How to recreate Dunkin's avocado goodness
Start by slicing the bread and toasting it to your desired temperature. A mid-range sourdough bread is best, but any sturdy bread will do. Cut open the avocado and remove the pit. Shimmy the flesh away from the peel using a spoon. If you like smooth avocado, transfer it to a bowl and use a fork to mash it. If you don't mind some chunks, you can lightly mash it right on the toast.
Sprinkle with a little bit of sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper, then squeeze some lemon juice over the top. Shake on the everything bagel seasoning to finish it off and eat immediately. To make your own seasoning, combine equal amounts of dried onion, garlic powder, poppy seeds, white sesame seeds, and sea salt on a rimmed tray and toast in the oven for about five minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
For an extra treat, you can take inspiration from Dunkin's bacon-topped avocado toast and add some chopped crispy bacon too. You can even get bottled and canned Dunkin' coffee to serve alongside it to really add to the experience. After all, America runs on Dunkin', so your home may as well too.