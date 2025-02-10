The Best Fast Food Hash Browns Come From A Truly Unexpected Chain

When you're on the go and want to start your day right, fast food breakfast often comes in clutch. One of the best beloved fast food breakfast items is the crunchy on the outside, smooth on the inside hash brown — the perfect pairing to any breakfast sandwich, pancake, french toast stick, and more. Not every fast food joint has breakfast, but if they do, a hash brown is usually on the menu. This is why we took the time to rank six fast food hash browns make sure that when you're craving a hash brown in the morning, you choose the best one. White Castle was the last on our list, with barely even a crunch. But for our number one spot, Taco Bell came out on top.

For a restaurant that focuses on Mexican-inspired cuisine, it's shocking that they were able to perfect its hash browns, which is an item that's not completely in the chain's wheelhouse. But its hash browns were amazingly crispy and not overly seasoned. That crunch could not be ignored.