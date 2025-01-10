The Worst Fast Food Hash Browns Aren't Remotely Crispy
When you crave fast food hash browns, you're dreaming of golden, fried edges and a satisfying crunch. To find out which chain delivers, we ranked hash browns from six different fast food spots — and to our surprise, White Castle landed in last place at number six.
If you grew up near one, you know the drill: A 10-sack of cheese sliders with onions and extra pickles is a classic go-to. Its 24/7 availability makes it a reliable choice for late-night cravings. But when it comes to its hash browns? Let's just say it missed the mark. While the portion size is decent — around 20 rounds per box — the texture and flavor left us underwhelmed. Instead of the crispy perfection we hoped for, these hash browns were soft, soggy, and overly greasy. Golden-brown edges? Nowhere in sight. Our reviewer found them to be disappointing in every sense.
We evaluated each chain's hash browns based on texture, flavor, portion size, and overall satisfaction to determine our rankings. To be fair, White Castle excels in other areas. Its sliders? Always on point. Chicken rings? A solid pick. And this year, it was named one of Fortune's 2024 best workplaces in retail — a testament to its dedication to fostering a positive and supportive workplace for its employees. But the hash browns? They're just not crispy enough to satisfy.
Tips for flavor and crunch
White Castle's all-day breakfast menu offers a variety of sandwiches on traditional buns, toast, and even between waffles. And if you've already committed to White Castle's hash browns for your side (since that's pretty much the only option), don't despair — there are ways to salvage them. A quick fix? Toss them in the oven on broil for a minute or two once you get home. This trick can help crisp them up while soaking up some of that excess oil. Just keep a close eye because it can go from no crunch to burnt real quick. It's not perfect, but it's a step in the right direction.
Eating in the car or on your lunch break? Dip the hash browns in whatever sauce you've got on hand, but trust us — White Castle's honey mustard is a game-changer. While this method won't add crispness, it can help mask the greasy taste. Now, if crunch is your priority, White Castle has better options. Its fries and onion rings deliver the crispy satisfaction you're after — you can even ask for either (or the hash browns) to be fried hard (extra crispy) — my personal favorite request.
That said, when it comes to White Castles hash browns, the jury's still out. Customer reviews are mixed: Some say its hash browns are acceptable, while others agree that they fall short of expectations. For some, McDonald's hash browns remain the top choice — reliable, golden, and perfectly crispy every time. However, others argue that Wendy's offers a worthy contender, with its hash browns delivering a uniquely seasoned twist to their bite.