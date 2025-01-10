The Worst Fast Food Hash Browns Aren't Remotely Crispy

When you crave fast food hash browns, you're dreaming of golden, fried edges and a satisfying crunch. To find out which chain delivers, we ranked hash browns from six different fast food spots — and to our surprise, White Castle landed in last place at number six.

If you grew up near one, you know the drill: A 10-sack of cheese sliders with onions and extra pickles is a classic go-to. Its 24/7 availability makes it a reliable choice for late-night cravings. But when it comes to its hash browns? Let's just say it missed the mark. While the portion size is decent — around 20 rounds per box — the texture and flavor left us underwhelmed. Instead of the crispy perfection we hoped for, these hash browns were soft, soggy, and overly greasy. Golden-brown edges? Nowhere in sight. Our reviewer found them to be disappointing in every sense.

We evaluated each chain's hash browns based on texture, flavor, portion size, and overall satisfaction to determine our rankings. To be fair, White Castle excels in other areas. Its sliders? Always on point. Chicken rings? A solid pick. And this year, it was named one of Fortune's 2024 best workplaces in retail — a testament to its dedication to fostering a positive and supportive workplace for its employees. But the hash browns? They're just not crispy enough to satisfy.

