Vegan Breakfasts Will Never Be The Same Once You Try Tempeh Bacon

There was a time when anyone who didn't eat meat had no option but to miss out on arguably the best part of breakfast: the bacon. But vegetarians and vegans are now blessed with an abundance of plant-based meat alternatives to create tasty cooked breakfasts, lunches, and dinners — including various vegan 'bacons' to add to sandwiches or an egg-like chickpea scramble. While these products are usually convenient and tasty, the downside is that getting that bacon taste and texture often requires a lot of processing.

The best way to avoid this is to make your own plant-based bacon at home. But if you've found mushroom bacon or banana-peel bacon a little lacking in the meatiness department, let us introduce you to tempeh. Tempeh is a soy-based product traditionally used in Indonesia, made by fermenting whole soybeans and forming them into a firm block that can be sliced and cooked.

And while you can argue that it's still a processed food, it's usually comprised of just beans or grains and a fermentation starter. It has a firm, chewy texture that makes it an ideal base for homemade bacon, and it absorbs the flavors of any marinades or spices you want to add to it. While you might not be thinking about your health when you're craving crispy bacon, tempeh is also highly nutritious. Tempeh is packed with protein (sometimes double what tofu offers) and rich in fiber, manganese, and calcium.

