24 No-Bake Desserts You'll Want To Make Immediately

Sometimes you're craving something sweet in the moment, need to prepare something for a potluck on the fly, or you're just not in the mood to deal with a finicky oven. Whatever the reason, it's never a bad idea to have a few no-bake dessert recipes up your sleeve — like a sweet, sugary magician.

No-bake desserts took off in the 1960s, back when Jell-O brand products were a fixture in every American kitchen. "The Joys of Jell-O" cookbook, published in 1963, featured recipes like the now-legendary cheesecake and fruity cheese pies, none of which needed to see the inside of an oven to be brought to fruition. Some of these vintage no-bake treats are alive and well to this day, while others laid the groundwork for modern desserts that are still frequent flyers on holiday and potluck dessert tables.

We'll dive into some of our favorite no-bake dessert recipes, many of which were inspired by the treats of the past. Some are easy to whip up on the spot, while others take a little more effort and patience. But no matter the specific technique, each one of these recipes puts your treat-crafting skills to the test by forcing you to think outside the oven.