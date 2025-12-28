24 No-Bake Desserts You'll Want To Make Immediately
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes you're craving something sweet in the moment, need to prepare something for a potluck on the fly, or you're just not in the mood to deal with a finicky oven. Whatever the reason, it's never a bad idea to have a few no-bake dessert recipes up your sleeve — like a sweet, sugary magician.
No-bake desserts took off in the 1960s, back when Jell-O brand products were a fixture in every American kitchen. "The Joys of Jell-O" cookbook, published in 1963, featured recipes like the now-legendary cheesecake and fruity cheese pies, none of which needed to see the inside of an oven to be brought to fruition. Some of these vintage no-bake treats are alive and well to this day, while others laid the groundwork for modern desserts that are still frequent flyers on holiday and potluck dessert tables.
We'll dive into some of our favorite no-bake dessert recipes, many of which were inspired by the treats of the past. Some are easy to whip up on the spot, while others take a little more effort and patience. But no matter the specific technique, each one of these recipes puts your treat-crafting skills to the test by forcing you to think outside the oven.
No-Bake Caramel Apple Icebox Cake
Icebox cake is among the most beloved no-bake desserts of all time. You can find countless iterations of this dish online and in vintage cookbooks, but this caramel apple version is perfect for fall thanks to its warming, toasty flavors and crisp fruit.
It's made with layers of caramel sauce, apples, fresh whipped cream, and digestive biscuits, but those outside the U.K. can swap in vanilla wafers. Store-bought whipped cream or Cool Whip also work in a pinch.
Banana Pudding Pie
This banana pudding pie takes everything you love about classic Southern banana pudding and tucks it neatly into a sliceable dessert. It's best served with plenty of sliced bananas and whipped cream. Don't forget to let it chill for a while in the fridge; the pudding tastes best when it's sufficiently cold.
Get creative with toppings and add a sprinkle of cinnamon or some shaved chocolate to give it a flavor and presentation boost.
Recipe: Banana Pudding Pie
Lemon and Lavender Panna Cotta
Panna cotta is an Italian dessert with an elegant, minimalist vibe that makes it the perfect finish for a classy dinner party — think of it like fancy, homemade Jell-O.
Lemon and lavender complement the rich, creamy taste and mouthfeel with a bright citrus zing and earthy florals, both showing up in equal measure. This treat contains no gelatin — the bouncy texture comes from agar-agar — so it's suitable for vegetarians.
Recipe: Lemon and Lavender Panna Cotta
3-Ingredient Date Bark
This three-ingredient date bark turns simple pantry staples into an irresistible sweet-and-salty treat; there are chewy dates, creamy peanut butter, and rich chocolate in every bite. It eats like a cross between a cookie and peanut brittle, and a simple dairy-free chocolate swap makes it a vegan dessert that everyone can enjoy.
Top each piece of date bark with a whole pecan, sea salt, or some coconut flakes if you happen to have extra ingredients on hand. Otherwise, they're delicious as is.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Date Bark
Elevated Coconut Cream Lush
Layered desserts, which first picked up steam in the 60s and 70s, have stood the test of time. You can think of this coconut lush kind of like a dessert lasagna; the graham cracker base, cream cheese filling, pudding, and whipped cream all offer something different in terms of both flavor and texture.
The layering effect gives this dish a decadent mouthfeel and an elevated appearance. Make individual servings ahead of time in elegant glasses to serve to party guests — just be sure to keep them chilled until it's time for dessert.
Recipe: Elevated Coconut Cream Lush
No-Bake Filipino Mango Float
This Filipino mango float is a type of icebox cake built around juicy mangos, sweet whipped cream, and graham crackers that soften into tender layers. Each bite is cool and creamy with a bright, tropical sweetness that makes the whipped cream less dense and overwhelming.
It's bright and refreshing when served straight from the fridge, making it especially well-suited for potlucks on warm days. Serve it with chilled Filipino rum for a decadent post-dinner experience.
Recipe: No-Bake Filipino Mango Float
Chocolate and Salted Caramel Gluten-Free Cheesecake Pots
If you're looking for a rich dessert to prepare in individual servings, look no further than these chocolate and salted caramel cheesecake pots, which are made with gluten-free graham crackers. They include layers of cream cheese, salted caramel, and a glossy chocolate ganache finish.
Serve them well-chilled with a light sprinkle of flaky sea salt and caramel drizzle on top. They pair especially well with strong coffee or espresso, as their sweetness enhances the drink.
Recipe: Chocolate and Salted Caramel Gluten-Free Cheesecake Pots
Pistachio and White Chocolate Truffles
These pistachio and white chocolate truffles combine creamy white chocolate with the earthy, nutty flavor of pistachios for a bite-sized confection that's both bougie and easily devoured.
These little delights are finished off with finely ground pistachios, giving them a vibrant speckled look and a bit of textural contrast. Serve them well chilled on a dessert platter, alongside coffee or champagne, or tuck a few into gift boxes for friends; they make a lovely after-dinner treat or tiny snack between drinks.
No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
A simple cheesecake is one of the most iconic no-bake recipes of all time. This no-bake strawberry cheesecake tastes just as fresh and decadent as one that needs to be baked, thanks to a graham cracker crust, real strawberries, and strawberry jam.
It can keep in the freezer for over a month, so whip one up when the mood strikes (and you happen to have all the ingredients) and save it for your next late-night sweets craving.
Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake
No-Bake Vegan Raspberry Matcha Bars
Bar-style desserts are normally a humble Midwestern treat, but this particular recipe is less modest and more ostentatiously trendy. It's made with a variety of whole foods, including Medjool dates, raw cashews, walnuts, oats, frozen raspberries, and real matcha powder.
The layers spend time setting in the fridge and freezer so each layer stays distinct, making these bars a visual (and flavorful) showstopper perfect for your next potluck.
Easy Buckeyes
Buckeyes are a simple, homemade candy that are a staple at every touristy gift shop or football watch party in Ohio. They have all the flavors of a homemade Reese's cup and a dense, chewy texture that makes them irresistibly poppable.
Swap milk chocolate for dark chocolate if you want a treat with more depth of flavor, and top each with a tiny sprinkle of kosher or sea salt if you opt for unsalted peanut butter in your recipe.
Recipe: Easy Buckeyes
Super Easy 3-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse
Need mousse to top a cake, or just looking for a decadent treat to quell a craving? This super easy, three-ingredient mousse recipe has you covered.
This recipe is delicious all on its own, but it really shines when dolloped on top of fresh berries or layered onto a fresh sponge cake. Make sure to chill it for at least one hour to enjoy it at its fullest potential.
No-Cook Pumpkin Tiramisu
Tiramisu sounds like one of those dishes that only a trained pastry chef should attempt, but this no-cook pumpkin version will have you feeling like a professional, no matter your skill level. The pumpkin filling comes together with heavy cream, mascarpone, and warming pumpkin pie spice before it's layered over espresso-soaked ladyfingers.
It keeps in the fridge for up to three days, making it a great make‑ahead dessert for Thanksgiving or cozy autumn evenings. Serve it chilled with a dusting of cinnamon and a shot of espresso on the side.
Recipe: No-Cook Pumpkin Tiramisu
Simply Sweet No-Bake Eclair Cake
This iconic layered dessert is built with graham crackers, creamy vanilla pudding mixed with whipped cream and cream cheese, and a velvety chocolate topping.
As it chills, the crackers soften and echo the classic pastry's texture. It's ideal served cold and sliced into squares — just be sure to do so carefully to avoid making a mess.
Recipe: Simply Sweet No-Bake Eclair Cake
No-Bake Banana Split Cake Recipe
Whether it's for a child's birthday celebration, a holiday potluck, or just a casual weeknight after-dinner indulgence, this banana split cake is easy to whip up and easy to love. It's yet another convenient, layered icebox dessert with a graham cracker crust, a cream cheese-sweetened base, fresh bananas, crushed pineapple, and sliced strawberries.
It's finished with whipped topping, a drizzle of chocolate syrup, chopped peanuts, and maraschino cherries. It's best served cold and enjoyed on a hot summer day — maybe even with a scoop of ice cream on top.
Recipe: No-Bake Banana Split Cake Recipe
Chocolate Caramel Tart
It's not quite a cake, but it's not quite candy: It's a chocolate caramel tart, and it's bound to be your new favorite dessert to whip up on the fly. It requires just six ingredients, including Oreos for an easy cookie base.
Layers of gooey caramel and dense chocolate give this treat a hearty, rich bite. Opt for dark chocolate chips to turn this recipe up a notch, and don't forget the best parts: a light sprinkle of flaky sea salt on top and a strong coffee on the side.
Recipe: Chocolate Caramel Tart
Chocolate Peanut Butter Haystacks
If you're from the U.S. and over the age of 40, there's a good chance you grew up with this iconic after-school snack and Christmas staple. These haystack cookies are made with chow mein noodles (yes, really), melted chocolate, peanuts, peanut butter, and butterscotch chips.
The noodles are mixed with the other ingredients, formed into piles, and left to harden in the fridge. They're the perfect nostalgic Christmas treat, or you can just keep the ingredients on hand for when the mood strikes.
Decadent Pistachio Tiramisu
Pistachio tiramisu is a nutty twist on the classic Italian dessert. It features coffee- and Marsala-soaked ladyfingers with a mascarpone that's brightened with a swirl of sweet pistachio cream. The finishing touch is a dusting of chopped pistachios on top.
The pistachios lend a subtle, earthy sweetness that plays beautifully with the coffee's natural nuttiness and bitter notes. After assembling, it needs to chill in the fridge for at least four hours so the layers meld and set, allowing all the different flavors to come together.
Recipe: Decadent Pistachio Tiramisu
3-Ingredient White Chocolate Fudge
Fudge is one of those things we tend to buy at a chocolate shop rather than make in our own kitchens. But this three-ingredient fudge is made from pantry staples and comes together in just a couple of hours (most of which are chilling time).
Butter, white chocolate chips, and condensed milk are all you need for this decadent treat. Use salted butter to balance the flavor, or use unsalted butter and top the fudge with a touch of chunky salt for a prettier presentation.
Chocolate Tiffin
Tiffin is an iconic English dessert, but you don't see it too often in the States, which is a shame. It starts with digestive biscuits (or graham crackers, for those in the U.S.) mixed with dried fruits and honey.
The mixture is dense and cake-like, but it never needs to go in the oven. Letting it sit at room temperature briefly before cutting keeps the chocolate top from cracking. The finished product is identical to cake but uniquely rich and fruity.
Recipe: Chocolate Tiffin
3-Ingredient Chocolate Cheesecake Dates Bites
These chocolate cheesecake date bites turn Medjool dates into candy-like treats. They're stuffed with a ready-made cheesecake filling and coated in a chocolate shell.
The sweet dates and creamy cheesecake center make each bite satisfyingly chewy, and a quick chill in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes helps the chocolate set before serving. Keep them in an airtight container in the fridge and enjoy them cold alongside coffee or dessert drinks, or share them on a treat tray at a laid-back gathering.
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich
What's better than edible raw cookie dough? Edible raw cookie dough plus ice cream, that's what. In this recipe, homemade cookie dough is made with sugar, butter, vanilla, chocolate chips, and coconut flour, which doesn't need to be heat-treated to be safe to eat (plus it makes this dough gluten-free).
Use whatever ice cream you like, from plain vanilla to something more fun, like Rocky Road. For our recipe, we doubled down on the cookie dough with a chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.
Recipe: Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich
Millionaire's Shortbread
Millionaire's shortbread leans into excess in the best way possible. Our version combines a buttery shortbread base with a thick layer of chewy, velvety caramel and a cap of dark-and-white chocolate swirled across the top.
It has a range of textures and a mosaic of flavors, thanks to the two different types of chocolate and sweet-and-salty caramel. The clean layers slice neatly after chilling. Serve the squares with strong coffee to cut the sweetness, or top them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to lean into the sweetness even more.
Recipe: Millionaire's Shortbread
Matcha Strawberry Icebox Cake
This matcha strawberry icebox cake combines a time-honored recipe with modern flavors, making it a fun twist on a classic. Once the cream cheese-matcha filling, graham crackers, and fresh strawberries are assembled, it needs at least five hours in the fridge so the crackers soften into a cakey texture and the flavors can mingle.
The earthy matcha and bright berries play well together; their harmony is especially noticeable during a spring picnic or party.
Recipe: Matcha Strawberry Icebox Cake