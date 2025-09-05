Our 3-Ingredient White Chocolate Fudge Is Sweet And Buttery
Sweet, rich, and buttery — with just a hint of salt — this three-ingredient white chocolate fudge recipe is both delicious and as simple as it gets. All you need to whip up a batch of this fudge is a bag of white chocolate chips, a can of sweetened condensed milk, and a couple tablespoons of butter. Mix those together over low heat until they're all nicely combined, and then toss them in the fridge to set. A few hours later, you have a whole tray of the good stuff.
While white chocolate is considered real chocolate, it lacks the strong, bitter flavor of cocoa, instead providing a mild, creamy, and sweet flavor profile. Condensed milk, too, is mild and sweet. And salted butter provides a bit of richness as well as a touch of salt to balance out the sweetness, but it is also not a particularly strong flavor. Fudge made with just these three simple ingredients is defined by its delicate flavors and aromas — it is sweet, buttery, and worth eating slowly to enjoy its subtleties.
Gather the white chocolate fudge ingredients
For this recipe, you just need three simple ingredients: white chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and salted butter. Once you have those together, all it takes is a few minutes on the stove and a few hours in the fridge to make this delicious white chocolate fudge.
Step 1: Start with the chocolate
Add the chocolate to a pot over low heat.
Step 2: Add the butter and condensed milk
Add the salted butter and condensed milk.
Step 3: Cook until smooth
Cook, stirring often, for around 5 minutes, or until all of the ingredients are smoothly melted together. Remove from the heat.
Step 4: Chill the fudge
Pour the fudge mixture into a 6x6-inch dish, or an 8x8-inch dish for thinner pieces, ideally lined with parchment paper. Then cover and store in the fridge for 3 hours, or until firmly set.
Step 5: Slice and serve the fudge
Once the fudge has set, you can simply slice and serve.
What pairs well with white chocolate fudge?
3-Ingredient White Chocolate Fudge Recipe
Sweet, rich, and buttery, with just a hint of salt, this three-ingredient white chocolate fudge recipe is both delicious and as simple as it gets.
Ingredients
- 2 cups white chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 cup condensed milk
Directions
- Add the chocolate to a pot over low heat.
- Add the salted butter and condensed milk.
- Cook, stirring often, for around 5 minutes, or until all of the ingredients are smoothly melted together. Remove from the heat.
- Pour the fudge mixture into a 6x6-inch dish, or an 8x8-inch dish for thinner pieces, ideally lined with parchment paper. Then cover and store in the fridge for 3 hours, or until firmly set.
- Once the fudge has set, you can simply slice and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|189
|Total Fat
|9.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|14.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|22.9 g
|Sodium
|54.8 mg
|Protein
|2.8 g
How can I customize this three-ingredient white chocolate fudge recipe?
The real beauty of this three-ingredient white chocolate fudge recipe is in its simplicity. It is not only incredibly easy to make, but the flavors are mild and subtle. While it is delicious on its own, it also provides the perfect canvas for culinary creativity — and there are all sorts of delicious and unexpected ingredients you can add to your homemade fudge.
One of the best ways to improve fudge is to give it some texture. Mixing in toasted nuts will give your homemade fudge delicious crunch. Walnuts are a common choice that would pair well with this recipe, but really you can use whatever you have on hand. Chopped almonds would also be delicious. Just make sure you toast them first to maximize the toasty, nutty flavor.
You could also try mixing in a little bit of spice to add a new layer to this fudge recipe. There are lots of spices that pair well with white chocolate, given its simplicity. A little bit of ground lavender would give the whole batch a lovely floral aroma as well as a touch of elegance. Or try mixing in cardamom and pink peppercorns for an aromatic and pungent element to pair with the sweet richness. Given how easy it is to make a batch of this fudge, you might as well get adventurous with it.
Can I use other types of chocolate with this white chocolate fudge recipe?
The white chocolate used in this recipe lends the fudge a very delicate flavor, which allows the subtle flavor of the butter to shine through. That said, there is no reason that you couldn't use this same recipe to make yourself a batch of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or even ruby chocolate fudge as well. Milk chocolate is very sweet, like white chocolate, and is also relatively mild in cocoa levels, so this would be a good place to start. Using milk chocolate, the result should be similarly sweet and just a little buttery, but with a nice backbone of cocoa.
With dark chocolate, you are getting into new territory. Depending on the bitterness of the dark chocolate you choose, the recipe could come out quite different. The strong flavor of dark chocolate is also likely to overpower the butter, but the bitter cocoa will nicely balance the sweetness of the condensed milk. Ruby chocolate, that pink chocolate with the bright, berry-like flavor, could also be an interesting addition to this recipe. The result would certainly have a lovely color, and the tart notes of the ruby chocolate might just be the perfect complement to the other sweet and buttery components.