Sweet, rich, and buttery — with just a hint of salt — this three-ingredient white chocolate fudge recipe is both delicious and as simple as it gets. All you need to whip up a batch of this fudge is a bag of white chocolate chips, a can of sweetened condensed milk, and a couple tablespoons of butter. Mix those together over low heat until they're all nicely combined, and then toss them in the fridge to set. A few hours later, you have a whole tray of the good stuff.

While white chocolate is considered real chocolate, it lacks the strong, bitter flavor of cocoa, instead providing a mild, creamy, and sweet flavor profile. Condensed milk, too, is mild and sweet. And salted butter provides a bit of richness as well as a touch of salt to balance out the sweetness, but it is also not a particularly strong flavor. Fudge made with just these three simple ingredients is defined by its delicate flavors and aromas — it is sweet, buttery, and worth eating slowly to enjoy its subtleties.