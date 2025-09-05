Our 3-Ingredient White Chocolate Fudge Is Sweet And Buttery

By A.J. Forget
a pile of white chocolate fudge pieces on a cutting board with butter, white chocolate chips, anc condensed milk A.J. Forget/Tasting Table

Sweet, rich, and buttery — with just a hint of salt — this three-ingredient white chocolate fudge recipe is both delicious and as simple as it gets. All you need to whip up a batch of this fudge is a bag of white chocolate chips, a can of sweetened condensed milk, and a couple tablespoons of butter. Mix those together over low heat until they're all nicely combined, and then toss them in the fridge to set. A few hours later, you have a whole tray of the good stuff.

While white chocolate is considered real chocolate, it lacks the strong, bitter flavor of cocoa, instead providing a mild, creamy, and sweet flavor profile. Condensed milk, too, is mild and sweet. And salted butter provides a bit of richness as well as a touch of salt to balance out the sweetness, but it is also not a particularly strong flavor. Fudge made with just these three simple ingredients is defined by its delicate flavors and aromas — it is sweet, buttery, and worth eating slowly to enjoy its subtleties.

Gather the white chocolate fudge ingredients

white chocolate chips, condensed milk, and butter on a cutting board A.J. Forget/Tasting Table

For this recipe, you just need three simple ingredients: white chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and salted butter. Once you have those together, all it takes is a few minutes on the stove and a few hours in the fridge to make this delicious white chocolate fudge.

Step 1: Start with the chocolate

white chocolate chips pouring from measuring cup into a pot on the stove A.J. Forget/Tasting Table

Add the chocolate to a pot over low heat.

Step 2: Add the butter and condensed milk

condensed milk pouring from measuring cup into pot of white chocolate chips and butter A.J. Forget/Tasting Table

Add the salted butter and condensed milk.

Step 3: Cook until smooth

spoon stirring pot of white chocolate fudge A.J. Forget/Tasting Table

Cook, stirring often, for around 5 minutes, or until all of the ingredients are smoothly melted together. Remove from the heat.

Step 4: Chill the fudge

glass dish of white chocolate fudge on cutting board next to pot with spoon A.J. Forget/Tasting Table

Pour the fudge mixture into a 6x6-inch dish, or an 8x8-inch dish for thinner pieces, ideally lined with parchment paper. Then cover and store in the fridge for 3 hours, or until firmly set.

Step 5: Slice and serve the fudge

pile of white chocolate fudge pieces on a wooden cutting board A.J. Forget/Tasting Table

Once the fudge has set, you can simply slice and serve.

What pairs well with white chocolate fudge?

3-Ingredient White Chocolate Fudge Recipe

No Ratings
Print

Sweet, rich, and buttery, with just a hint of salt, this three-ingredient white chocolate fudge recipe is both delicious and as simple as it gets.

Prep Time
3.08
hours
Cook Time
5
minutes
servings
16
Pieces
a stack of white chocolate fudge pieces on a wooden cutting board
Total time: 3 hours, 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups white chocolate chips
  • 2 tablespoons salted butter
  • 1 cup condensed milk

Directions

  1. Add the chocolate to a pot over low heat.
  2. Add the salted butter and condensed milk.
  3. Cook, stirring often, for around 5 minutes, or until all of the ingredients are smoothly melted together. Remove from the heat.
  4. Pour the fudge mixture into a 6x6-inch dish, or an 8x8-inch dish for thinner pieces, ideally lined with parchment paper. Then cover and store in the fridge for 3 hours, or until firmly set.
  5. Once the fudge has set, you can simply slice and serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 189
Total Fat 9.9 g
Saturated Fat 6.1 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 14.8 mg
Total Carbohydrates 23.0 g
Dietary Fiber 0.0 g
Total Sugars 22.9 g
Sodium 54.8 mg
Protein 2.8 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

How can I customize this three-ingredient white chocolate fudge recipe?

overhead photo of a pile of white chocolate fudge pieecs on a wooden cutting board A.J. Forget/Tasting Table

The real beauty of this three-ingredient white chocolate fudge recipe is in its simplicity. It is not only incredibly easy to make, but the flavors are mild and subtle. While it is delicious on its own, it also provides the perfect canvas for culinary creativity — and there are all sorts of delicious and unexpected ingredients you can add to your homemade fudge.

One of the best ways to improve fudge is to give it some texture. Mixing in toasted nuts will give your homemade fudge delicious crunch. Walnuts are a common choice that would pair well with this recipe, but really you can use whatever you have on hand. Chopped almonds would also be delicious. Just make sure you toast them first to maximize the toasty, nutty flavor.

You could also try mixing in a little bit of spice to add a new layer to this fudge recipe. There are lots of spices that pair well with white chocolate, given its simplicity. A little bit of ground lavender would give the whole batch a lovely floral aroma as well as a touch of elegance. Or try mixing in cardamom and pink peppercorns for an aromatic and pungent element to pair with the sweet richness. Given how easy it is to make a batch of this fudge, you might as well get adventurous with it.

Can I use other types of chocolate with this white chocolate fudge recipe?

The white chocolate used in this recipe lends the fudge a very delicate flavor, which allows the subtle flavor of the butter to shine through. That said, there is no reason that you couldn't use this same recipe to make yourself a batch of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or even ruby chocolate fudge as well. Milk chocolate is very sweet, like white chocolate, and is also relatively mild in cocoa levels, so this would be a good place to start. Using milk chocolate, the result should be similarly sweet and just a little buttery, but with a nice backbone of cocoa.

With dark chocolate, you are getting into new territory. Depending on the bitterness of the dark chocolate you choose, the recipe could come out quite different. The strong flavor of dark chocolate is also likely to overpower the butter, but the bitter cocoa will nicely balance the sweetness of the condensed milk. Ruby chocolate, that pink chocolate with the bright, berry-like flavor, could also be an interesting addition to this recipe. The result would certainly have a lovely color, and the tart notes of the ruby chocolate might just be the perfect complement to the other sweet and buttery components.

Read More Recipes

Recommended