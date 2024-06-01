Easy Orange Cream Fudge Recipe

For many people with a sweet tooth, fudge is the perfect creation. If you're a fan of fudge, you'll know that the possibilities go far beyond ordinary classic chocolate fudge. Combining sugar, cream, and butter with your favorite flavorings yields a vast assortment of options, and life's too short to stick to the same formula every time. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone shares this easy orange cream fudge recipe that delivers the bright juicy orange flavor in a sweet creamy package.

For starters, it's simple to make and requires only 20 minutes of active work before you can sit back and wait for the pretty orange-and-white swirled fudge to set. This fudge lives up to its orange color and delivers on the flavor: This recipe includes orange extract and food coloring for a double shot of orangey goodness. Morone shares, "I love this recipe because it has classic orange creamsicle flavor in these little creamy fudge bites," adding, "The flavors remind me of childhood." She incorporates marshmallow creme and white chocolate to add plenty of richness to this dazzling dessert. You can savor the fudge one bite at a time, as it keeps for weeks refrigerated in a sealed container.