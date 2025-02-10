17 Unexpected Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Homemade Fudge

The sweetest and creamiest of treats, fudge is a classic candy made with just a few simple ingredients like chocolate, condensed milk, and butter. It's a surprisingly easy dessert to make at home and offers plenty of room for customization, too. By adding a few unconventional ingredients, you can create surprising new flavor profiles and textures that will make fudge even more mouth-watering.

This list of unexpected ingredients ranges from fruity and nutty add-ins to savory surprises and festive twists, and many of these may already be in your pantry. Go for a subtle enhancement, or get creative with some bold twists. There's something for everyone here, from the tangy burst of freeze-dried raspberries, the salty crunch of pretzels, or even the smoky indulgence of bacon incorporated into the luscious fudge base. Let's take a look at the very best ways to transform your next batch of homemade fudge into something spectacular.