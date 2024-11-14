20 Simple Ways To Use Up Leftover Pumpkin Puree
Tis the season to eat pumpkin, and we're willing to bet that you have a can or two of pumpkin puree knocking about in your kitchen. But after making grandma's famous pumpkin pie, it's pretty common to find yourself with leftover puree in the fridge. Instead of letting this go to waste, why not explore some creative ways to use it up? This versatile ingredient is packed with nutrients and can transform a whole host of sweet and savory dishes with its rich, earthy flavor.
From indulgent desserts to hearty main courses and simple snacks, pumpkin puree can add a touch of warmth to any recipe. That's why we've rounded up some of our top methods for putting that leftover puree to good use. All relatively quick and easy to implement, these ideas range from pumpkin-infused ice cream and smoothies to savory dishes like risottos and curries. So, let's add some fall-inspired goodness to your next meal, with the added bonus of reducing waste, too.
1. Swirl pumpkin puree into ice cream
A fantastic way to transform a simple bowl of vanilla ice cream is by adding a dollop or two of smooth and vibrant pumpkin puree. The simplest option is to spoon it right into the bowl alongside your scoops of ice cream, perhaps with a drizzle of maple syrup on top for added sweetness.
But if you'd like to incorporate it more thoroughly into the ice cream, you can remove the tub from the freezer and let it soften to a thick yet stir-able consistency, before folding through the puree until the two are fully combined. A dash of pumpkin pie spice would make an excellent addition here, too. Refreeze the ice cream for about an hour so it can firm up again, then go ahead and serve it with your favorite toppings. Chopped pecans, chocolate chips, or crushed cookies are all great additions for bringing extra texture and flavor to the bowl.
2. Blend it into a smoothie
If you're fed up with using the same old ingredients in your smoothies, give your next drink a cozy twist by blending in some pumpkin puree. Just spoon it into the blender along with your favorite fruits and greens, and whizz everything up for a nutritious treat. Pumpkin will pair brilliantly with bananas, apples, pears, and blueberries. Toss in a handful of spinach for extra nutrients, and pour in a cupful or so of your choice of juice, coconut water, milk, or a dairy-free alternative. For added richness, a spoonful of Greek yogurt or a sprinkle of chia seeds can work wonderfully, too.
You can also freeze pumpkin puree by portioning it into ice cube trays. This allows you to store it for longer periods of time — simply popping out a handy pumpkin cube whenever you fancy tossing it into your morning smoothie.
3. Make a pumpkin spice latte
The pumpkin spice latte has to be one of the most iconic fall staples, and you can absolutely make your own at home using that leftover pumpkin puree. Start by preparing half a cup of espresso, then add this to a small saucepan with three tablespoons of pumpkin puree, two tablespoons of maple syrup, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, and a dash of pumpkin pie spice.
Stir on the stovetop until simmering, then separately heat a three-quarter cup of milk (or your favorite non-dairy substitute). If desired, you can froth this up using a French press to give it a light and foamy texture, before combining it with the coffee mixture in your favorite mug. Of course, feel free to crown your latte with whipped cream and a sprinkling of cinnamon or nutmeg to really bring those coffee shop vibes.
4. Throw pumpkin puree into a pasta sauce
That leftover pumpkin puree in your fridge is itching to be added to your next homemade pasta dish. Using this ingredient is an incredible way to add a creamy, hearty texture and sweet, earthy flavor. For a trusty savory base, saute some diced onions and garlic in a little olive oil or butter until soft and aromatic. Next, stir in your leftover pumpkin puree and let this warm up. Then, you can pour in other liquid ingredients of your choice, such as vegetable broth or heavy cream.
Season generously with salt, pepper, and your favorite warming spices like cumin and chili powder, or fragrant herbs like sage and thyme. If you prefer a cheesy flavor, you can add some grated cheddar or Parmesan, too. Let the sauce simmer until thickened, then toss your homemade pumpkin sauce with freshly cooked pasta.
5. Mix it into soups
Pumpkin puree adds a uniquely creamy, velvety texture and a mild sweetness to soups. Whether you're making a classic mixed vegetable, spiced butternut squash, or hearty lentil soup, a dollop of canned pumpkin puree is the perfect ingredient to enhance flavor. You'll find that it pairs especially well with warming, aromatic ingredients like roasted garlic, cumin, and ginger, which help to bring out its natural richness. Adding pumpkin puree is also a great way to boost the nutrition content, being an excellent source of vitamins A, E, and C.
However, a crucial mistake to avoid is simply dumping the canned puree straight into broth, as this can dull its flavors. Instead, give the puree a quick simmer in a separate pan, or add it after sauteing the aromatics, to make the most of that delicious earthy sweetness.
6. Whip up some pumpkin pancakes
To bring some fall-inspired goodness to your next weekend breakfast, try making yourself a batch of delicious pumpkin pancakes. You'll first need to grab the ingredients for a basic pancake batter — milk, eggs, flour, sugar, oil, baking powder, and baking soda. Then, as you whisk everything up, you'll replace a portion of the eggs and milk with pumpkin puree, which adds a wonderful moist texture. Spice the batter with some cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger for added comforting warmth, or throw in a handful of chocolate chips or oats for extra texture.
Top your finished stack with maple syrup, chopped nuts, or a dollop of whipped cream for the ultimate indulgent breakfast. Pumpkin puree also makes a great addition to waffle batter, bringing the same pleasing hint of color and all-around coziness.
7. Stir pumpkin puree through a creamy risotto
To take your risotto to the next level, simply stir through some delicious pumpkin puree. The creamy consistency of the puree makes for a beautiful smooth texture, while the natural sweetness of the pumpkin pairs perfectly with savory herbs like sage, and warm spices like nutmeg. Simply cook your risotto as you normally would, starting with a base of onions and garlic, and adding other vegetables or protein sources such as mushrooms, chicken, or bacon. You could even add chunks of roasted fresh pumpkin.
Then, towards the end of cooking, once the rice is al dente and all of the broth has been absorbed, stir in the pumpkin puree — perhaps along with a bit of Parmesan cheese for added richness. The pumpkin brings both color and a subtle earthiness for satisfying side dish or hearty main.
8. Bake a batch of pumpkin cookies
Another fall favorite, pumpkin cookies are soft, chewy, and packed with comforting spices, and baking them is a great way to use up your leftover pumpkin puree. You can either make it the key flavor of the cookies, or incorporate a smaller amount for a more subtle hint of pumpkin. Just stir the puree into the butter and sugar mixture before adding your remaining ingredients, not forgetting the vanilla and pumpkin pie spice. Chocolate chips are a must-try addition, too! Thanks to the pumpkin, the cookies will be wonderfully soft and moist.
For an even simpler recipe, try whipping up a batch of five-ingredient pumpkin cookies. For these, you'll only need to add almond butter, maple syrup, oats, and pumpkin pie spice to the puree, and they'll be ready in under 20 minutes.
9. Make some fall-inspired baked oatmeal
Baked oatmeal is a deliciously wholesome breakfast that's perfect for enjoying in the chillier season, and pumpkin is a natural fit for this nutritious morning meal. There's minimal prep required to make a batch of pumpkin baked oatmeal. Just mix the dry ingredients in a bowl first — that's the oats, spices, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Then, add the wet ingredients. There's the pumpkin puree, plus milk, eggs, vanilla extract, and a sweetener of your choice, like maple syrup or honey. You can also toss in dried fruit, nuts, or even a handful of chocolate chips if desired.
Stir everything up, pour the mixture into a greased oven dish, and bake until you have a solid yet tender, cake-like texture. Once cooked, the baked oatmeal will be easy to cut into squares, so it's perfect for meal prepping or on-the-go breakfasts.
10. Add pumpkin puree to protein ball mixture
Protein balls are the ultimate meal prep snack, serving as an easy way to get a bite-sized dose of nutrients and energy whenever you're feeling peckish. Pumpkin puree is the unexpected yet totally delicious ingredient you should be adding to your next batch. It not only helps to bind the dry ingredients in the mixture, but also adds flavor, moisture, and nutrients. Plus, the natural sweetness means you can reduce the amount of added sugar or sweetener.
For a simple yet satisfying mixture, combine the puree with oats, protein powder, nut butter, spices, honey, and chocolate chips, before rolling into balls and popping them in the fridge to chill until firm. These protein-packed bites are perfect for a quick snack or a pre- or post-workout boost.
11. Use it in quick breads
You can't beat a slice of warm pumpkin bread fresh from the oven. Of course, pumpkin puree is a key ingredient for adding moisture and a rich flavor to this beloved bake. If you have at least one cup of leftover pumpkin puree to spare, you'll have enough to whip up a classic loaf, but if you have a smaller quantity, you can always use it to elevate other quick breads, like zucchini or banana bread.
To make a classic pumpkin bread batter, combine the pumpkin puree with oil and eggs, then separately mix the flour, sugar, spices, baking soda, baking powder, and salt, before combining the wet and dry elements. There are plenty of delicious ways to upgrade your pumpkin loaf, too, such as adding shredded coconut, dried fruit, or even a pinch of espresso powder.
12. Bake some pumpkin muffins
If cookies and quick breads haven't enticed you, surely a freshly baked pumpkin muffin is far too tempting to pass up. Pumpkin puree is a crucial ingredient for whipping up a batch of these beauties, and they're super easy to make. For the wet ingredient component, you'll typically need to mix the puree with sugar, eggs, oil, vanilla extract, and milk. Then, flour, baking soda, salt, and a medley of warming spices make up the dry ingredients.
Once everything is combined, fold through any add-ins of choice, such as dried cranberries or chocolate chips, and spoon the mixture into a lined muffin pan. If desired, you could also add a sweet and crumbly streusel topping to your pumpkin muffins. Just mix flour, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and melted butter, and spoon this over the muffins before baking.
13. Mix pumpkin puree into homemade chili
Next time it's chili night in your house, don't forget to add a portion of hearty pumpkin puree into the pot. This will add plenty of extra depth and richness to the dish, with the pumpkin acting as a natural thickener and perfectly complementing the array of spices like cumin, chili powder, and paprika. Whether you're making a vegetarian chili with beans and vegetables or a meat-based chili with ground beef or turkey, the pumpkin puree can help to balance out the heat with its mild sweetness.
You can also incorporate chunks of fresh pumpkin into the chili, too. Just simmer these in the broth alongside the meat, beans, and veggies. When it comes to serving your finished chili, the pumpkin's creaminess will work wonderfully alongside all the classic chili toppings, like cheddar cheese, sour cream, fresh jalapeños, and cilantro.
14. Spread it onto pizza crust
Sure, most pizzas opt for the traditional layer of tomato sauce spread across the base, but why not try something a little more unconventional? Pumpkin puree can in fact be used as a colorful and nutritious base for pizza crust, which pairs fantastically with a range of different toppings.
If desired, you could also infuse the puree with some garlic and herbs, a splash of heavy cream, or some grated Parmesan for added creaminess. Just combine the ingredients over a medium heat on the stovetop for a few minutes until smooth and fragrant. Then, once your pizza dough is prepared, simply roll it out and spread a generous layer of the pumpkin puree mixture over the base. Add your toppings, such as mozzarella, mushrooms, extra pumpkin chunks, sausage, and bacon, and bake until crisp and bubbling.
15. Make pumpkin dip
A creamy, spiced treat that's perfect for fall, pumpkin dip has to be one of the easiest ways to transform leftover pumpkin puree into a sweet and shareable snack. Just use an electric whisk to whip your pumpkin puree with cream cheese, powdered sugar, Cool Whip, and spices like cinnamon, and chill the mixture until you're ready to serve it.
It'll be delicious paired with some sliced apples, pears, pretzels, or graham crackers for dunking. Pumpkin puree can also be incorporated into savory dips like hummus, bean dip, or baked cheesy dips. It should pair well with rich, savory ingredients like cheddar cheese, bacon, and onions, with the pumpkin adding a hint of contrasting natural sweetness.
16. Whip pumpkin puree into cream
For a simple yet totally tasty twist on classic whipped cream, try whisking a little pumpkin puree into your next batch. The light, creamy texture of whipped cream pairs amazingly with the natural sweetness of the pumpkin, and adding warmth with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger will give you the full pumpkin spice experience.
To make it, whip heavy cream in a bowl, either by hand or with an electric whisk, until you have soft peaks. Then, add the spices and some powdered sugar, whipping again until you reach the stiff peaks stage. When the cream is ready, gently fold in the pumpkin puree until combined. The result is a rich, fluffy topping perfect for adding to pies, cakes, coffees, or even eating straight from the bowl.
17. Turn it into pumpkin butter
To create a condiment with a sweet and spicy twist, turn your pumpkin puree into a creamy pumpkin butter. This spread is perfect for slathering on toast, muffins, pancakes, or even enhancing cocktails.
To make pumpkin butter, cook the puree on low heat with a combination of sugar, maple syrup, apple juice, and pumpkin pie spice. Then, simply let it bubble away until thick and spreadable. The cooking process should intensify the pumpkin flavor whilst melding it with the spices, producing a sweet and comforting spread that tastes way better than any store-bought version. If you prepare a larger batch, you can jar some of the pumpkin butter for later, or gift it to friends and family throughout the fall season.
18. Add pumpkin puree to cinnamon roll filling
If you haven't experienced the delight of biting into a fluffy, pumpkin-infused cinnamon roll, it's time to dig out that leftover pumpkin puree and give this recipe a try. The creamy texture of the pumpkin is a match made in heaven for the gooey, spiced center of the rolls, making for an even more indulgent treat. When you're mixing up the filling, add pumpkin puree and a dash of pumpkin pie spice to the softened butter, sugar, and cinnamon, before spreading this over your cinnamon roll dough. If you're making the dough from scratch, you can always mix some puree into this, too, for extra pumpkin flavor.
Once the rolls are assembled, bake them as usual, and watch that golden pumpkin filling create a sweet, tender swirl. Don't forget to top them with a generous drizzle of cream cheese icing.
19. Stir it into curries
Pumpkin puree is a delicious addition to curries, where it blends perfectly with the bold flavors of spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, and curry powder. It can work just as well in a meaty curry as in a vegan-friendly dish, fitting seamlessly into a range of traditional Indian and Thai-inspired recipes. Just spoon in the pumpkin puree at the point of adding the other liquids to your curry. These might be vegetable broth, canned tomatoes, or coconut milk, depending on your recipe of choice.
The puree will add body, creaminess, and that all important element of sweetness to the dish, balancing the heat and creating a more complex taste. If you're looking to feature pumpkin as the primary flavor of the curry, add about two cupfuls of pumpkin puree to the pot, and perhaps toss in some diced pumpkin, too.
20. Add pumpkin puree to homemade granola
Making your own granola is a brilliant way to whip up a healthy and perfectly customized breakfast with all of your favorite add-ins. One of the best ways to enhance this crunchy creation is with the addition of, you guessed it, pumpkin puree. You'll need to combine this with the other wet ingredients (typically melted coconut oil and a liquid sweetener like honey, maple syrup, or agave nectar), then pour the pumpkin-infused mixture over your dry ingredients. Start with a base of hearty oats, and add an assortment of chopped nuts and seeds, such as pecans, almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds. A good sprinkling of cinnamon is the perfect flavor enhancer here, too.
Spread the granola out on a lined sheet pan, and bake until crisp and golden. Once cooled, you can always stir through some extra goodies, like dried fruits or chocolate chips.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.