20 Simple Ways To Use Up Leftover Pumpkin Puree

Tis the season to eat pumpkin, and we're willing to bet that you have a can or two of pumpkin puree knocking about in your kitchen. But after making grandma's famous pumpkin pie, it's pretty common to find yourself with leftover puree in the fridge. Instead of letting this go to waste, why not explore some creative ways to use it up? This versatile ingredient is packed with nutrients and can transform a whole host of sweet and savory dishes with its rich, earthy flavor.

From indulgent desserts to hearty main courses and simple snacks, pumpkin puree can add a touch of warmth to any recipe. That's why we've rounded up some of our top methods for putting that leftover puree to good use. All relatively quick and easy to implement, these ideas range from pumpkin-infused ice cream and smoothies to savory dishes like risottos and curries. So, let's add some fall-inspired goodness to your next meal, with the added bonus of reducing waste, too.