Pumpkin Pie Waffles With Cinnamon Butter Recipe

Pumpkin everything is all the rage when fall rolls around, but some recipes deserve a spot in your rotation year-round. Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett shares these pumpkin pie waffles with cinnamon butter, which you'll immediately want to make for breakfast or brunch. Describing the waffles, Barrett says, "They channel that great slice of pumpkin pie we all enjoy." Complete with crunchy Biscoff cookie bits in every bite and a rich cinnamon butter to top them off, the thought of these waffles makes it easy to wake up in the morning.

Barrett suggests, "These waffles are a nice treat for a lazy Sunday breakfast. Best of all, you can make a bigger batch and freeze extras for cold mornings when you want a treat." They're also impressive enough to fit right into a dazzling breakfast or brunch spread if you're hosting. Although Barrett uses a mini waffle maker to create smaller waffles, she notes that you can use a regular-sized one, too. "If you're worried you won't have enough, just double your batter," she says. You might want to take her advice from the get-go ...