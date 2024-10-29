Pumpkin Pie Waffles With Cinnamon Butter Recipe
Pumpkin everything is all the rage when fall rolls around, but some recipes deserve a spot in your rotation year-round. Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett shares these pumpkin pie waffles with cinnamon butter, which you'll immediately want to make for breakfast or brunch. Describing the waffles, Barrett says, "They channel that great slice of pumpkin pie we all enjoy." Complete with crunchy Biscoff cookie bits in every bite and a rich cinnamon butter to top them off, the thought of these waffles makes it easy to wake up in the morning.
Barrett suggests, "These waffles are a nice treat for a lazy Sunday breakfast. Best of all, you can make a bigger batch and freeze extras for cold mornings when you want a treat." They're also impressive enough to fit right into a dazzling breakfast or brunch spread if you're hosting. Although Barrett uses a mini waffle maker to create smaller waffles, she notes that you can use a regular-sized one, too. "If you're worried you won't have enough, just double your batter," she says. You might want to take her advice from the get-go ...
Gather the ingredients for pumpkin pie waffles with cinnamon butter
To make the cinnamon butter, you'll need softened unsalted butter and ground cinnamon. Next, for the waffles, grab all-purpose flour, baking powder, kosher salt, maple sugar, pumpkin pie spice, eggs, heavy whipping cream, pumpkin puree, vanilla paste, unsalted butter (melted), and crumbled Biscoff cookies. If desired, you can add whipped cream and maple syrup when you serve the waffles.
Step 1: Prepare the cinnamon butter
To make the cinnamon butter, beat the softened butter and cinnamon together until well combined. Set aside.
Step 2: Combine the dry waffle ingredients
In a bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients for the waffles: flour, baking powder, salt, maple sugar, and pumpkin pie spice.
Step 3: Combine the wet waffle ingredients
In another bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients: eggs, heavy whipping cream, pumpkin puree, vanilla, and melted butter.
Step 4: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Gradually add the dry ingredients into the wet mixture, mixing until everything is combined.
Step 5: Add Biscoff cookies
Gently fold in the crumbled Biscoff cookies.
Step 6: Preheat a waffle iron
Preheat a mini waffle iron.
Step 7: Add batter
Once hot, pour the batter onto the waffle iron.
Step 8: Cook the waffles
Cook for about 4–5 minutes, or until golden and crisp. Repeat with the remaining waffles.
Step 9: Garnish and serve
Garnish with additional Biscoff cookie crumbs, the cinnamon butter, and, if desired, syrup and whipped cream before serving.
What is maple sugar, and what can I use as a substitute?
Maple sugar is a ground sugar produced from maple tree sap. Barrett uses maple sugar in the recipe to infuse a delicious flavor into the waffle batter. However, you can substitute it if you can't get your hands on the unique product. "This was a special batch of sugar I picked up that I thought would complement the waffles, but brown sugar or regular sugar work just fine," she notes. If you're after a richer, more caramelized taste, reach for brown sugar. White sugar will produce a less complex taste in your waffles.
If you want to add a touch of maple aroma, Barrett recommends serving the stack of waffles with a drizzle of maple syrup. "This recipe leans less on the sweet side for the waffle itself," she says. "I think once you add the syrup and whipped cream, there's plenty of sweetness." It's easy to adjust it with your toppings, if desired, considering the batter only calls for 2 tablespoons of sugar.
What other flavored butters can you make for these pumpkin waffles? Rep
Cinnamon butter is a natural pairing for these pumpkin pie waffles, but there are plenty of spices to experiment with to infuse flavor. "For starters, you could whip your butter with the pumpkin spice blend instead of just the cinnamon," Barrett recommends. Pumpkin spice blends typically include cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cloves. "I'm also a fan of just adding some fresh grated nutmeg and a touch of maple to the cinnamon butter," she adds.
Similarly, Barrett prefers grinding her own cinnamon sticks instead of buying it pre-ground. "There were several recalls for cinnamon that contained lead," she warns. Instead, Barrett recommends grinding it yourself or buying it from a quality producer. While compound butter adds a deluxe element to these delicious waffles, Barrett also notes you can skip it for a simpler take: "These are easily enjoyed with just a little syrup," she says.