Chocolate Cheddar Fudge Recipe
If you're looking for a unique addition to your cheese board, this chocolate cheddar fudge by recipe developer Tess Le Moing is just the thing for you. Imagine the creamy decadence of Nutella meeting the savory tang of cheddar cheese — all wrapped up in a smooth, velvety fudge log — and this shareable creation is what you get.
The best part about this fudge, Le Moing says, is that you control the sweetness level. Add more powdered sugar for a sweeter dessert, or dial it back to let the cheesy goodness shine through. This recipe is all about catering to your taste preferences, and with just a handful of simple ingredients and minimal prep, you can whip it up in no time. Once prepared, serve it in slices on a cheese board alongside an assortment of fruits that pair well with cheddar — think crisp apple slices, juicy grapes, or sweet pear wedges. The sharp, versatile cheddar notes set this fudge apart from traditional sweet varieties, making it a special appetizer or light dessert for your next dinner party.
Gather the ingredients for chocolate cheddar fudge
Start with a cheddar cheese spread for that savory twist and a high-quality cocoa powder for that rich chocolaty taste. Next, you'll need butter — ideally salted for flavor, though unsalted is fine — for a creamy texture, as well as confectioners' sugar for just the right amount of sweetness, balanced by a pinch of salt. Finally, toasted and finely chopped walnuts add a satisfyingly crunchy coating, though you can substitute those with other nuts, seeds, or chopped dried fruits.
Optionally, a hint of cayenne pepper gives this fudge a subtle kick. You may also want to grab some toasted baguette and apple slices for serving.
Step 1: Combine the cheese spread and butter
Add cheese spread and butter to a standard mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
Step 2: Sift the dry ingredients
In a separate bowl, sift together the cocoa powder, confectioners' sugar, salt, and cayenne pepper, if using.
Step 3: Gradually mix the dry and wet ingredients
While running an electric hand mixer or stand mixer on low speed, add cocoa mixture to the cheese mixture ¼ cup at a time, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, until smooth.
Step 4: Lay out some plastic wrap
Lay a wide sheet of plastic wrap on a flat surface.
Step 5: Shape the fudge into a log
Transfer fudge mixture to the center of the plastic wrap, cover, and shape into a 5-inch log, with the long side parallel to the counter's edge.
Step 6: Freeze the fudge
Pinching the ends of the plastic wrap, roll the log into a tight cylinder and freeze until firm, about 1 hour.
Step 7: Prep the walnut coating
Spread toasted walnuts on a plate.
Step 8: Roll the fudge in walnuts
Unwrap the fudge and roll in walnuts to evenly coat.
Step 9: Let the fudge warm up to room temperature
Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour before serving, or store in the fridge for up to 3 days until ready to use.
Step 10: Enjoy
To serve, cut fudge into ½-inch slices and serve on a cheese board with sliced apples and toasted baguette slices, if using.
What is cheese spread and where do I find it?
Cheese spread is a versatile dairy product made of cheese blended with additional ingredients like cream, herbs, and spices. The result is a creamy texture perfect for spreading on crackers and bread or using as a vegetable dip. Cheese spreads come in various flavors, from classic cheddar to jalapeño or blue cheese.
You can find cheese spread in most grocery stores, typically in the dairy section alongside other cheese products. It's often packaged in small tubs or containers. Some specialty food stores or gourmet markets may offer artisanal or locally made cheese spreads with unique flavors and ingredients. When shopping for cheese spread, we recommend looking for a Wisconsin cheese spread for the best flavor, as well as considering your taste preferences. Do you like a sharper cheddar or something more mild? If you want a dairy-free option, you can buy or make a vegan cheese spread with cashews.
Can you taste the cheese in cheese fudge?
Yes, you can taste the cheese in this cheese fudge. One of the distinct features of this recipe is its pronounced cheese flavor, which adds a delightful tanginess to every bite. While the cheddar cheese lends a uniquely savory note, you'll still be able to taste the rich cocoa flavor and subtle sweetness from the sugar. Unlike some cheese fudge recipes that lean heavily on sugar, our recipe strikes a perfect balance so the cheese remains a prominent element without being overshadowed by excessive sweetness.
This balance makes our fudge a standout when served alongside a cheese board with fruit, where its savory profile shines. And while our recipe calls for a cheddar cheese spread, you can explore different options, like cheese spread infused with booze, such as port wine, or cranberry. If you're feeling adventurous, why not try creamy goat cheese spread for a tangy and sophisticated variation? Just make sure the flavors complement the chocolate.
- 4 ounces (½ cup) cheddar cheese spread, at room temperature
- 4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter, at room temperature
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- ⅓ cup confectioners' sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup chopped toasted walnuts
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Apple slices, for serving
- Toasted baguette slices, for serving
- Add cheese spread and butter to a standard mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
- In a separate bowl, sift together the cocoa powder, confectioners' sugar, salt, and cayenne pepper, if using.
- While running an electric hand mixer or stand mixer on low speed, add cocoa mixture to the cheese mixture ¼ cup at a time, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, until smooth.
- Lay a wide sheet of plastic wrap on a flat surface.
- Transfer fudge mixture to the center of the plastic wrap, cover, and shape into a 5-inch log, with the long side parallel to the counter's edge.
- Pinching the ends of the plastic wrap, roll the log into a tight cylinder and freeze until firm, about 1 hour.
- Spread toasted walnuts on a plate.
- Unwrap the fudge and roll in walnuts to evenly coat.
- Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour before serving, or store in the fridge for up to 3 days until ready to use.
- To serve, cut fudge into ½-inch slices and serve on a cheese board with sliced apples and toasted baguette slices, if using.
|Calories per Serving
|357
|Total Fat
|30.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0
|Cholesterol
|58.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.0 g
|Total Sugars
|10.4 g
|Sodium
|187.7 mg
|Protein
|9.4 g