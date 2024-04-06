Chocolate Cheddar Fudge Recipe

If you're looking for a unique addition to your cheese board, this chocolate cheddar fudge by recipe developer Tess Le Moing is just the thing for you. Imagine the creamy decadence of Nutella meeting the savory tang of cheddar cheese — all wrapped up in a smooth, velvety fudge log — and this shareable creation is what you get.

The best part about this fudge, Le Moing says, is that you control the sweetness level. Add more powdered sugar for a sweeter dessert, or dial it back to let the cheesy goodness shine through. This recipe is all about catering to your taste preferences, and with just a handful of simple ingredients and minimal prep, you can whip it up in no time. Once prepared, serve it in slices on a cheese board alongside an assortment of fruits that pair well with cheddar — think crisp apple slices, juicy grapes, or sweet pear wedges. The sharp, versatile cheddar notes set this fudge apart from traditional sweet varieties, making it a special appetizer or light dessert for your next dinner party.