Make Cheese Spread More Festive With A Splash Of Booze

First, consider what main cheese you want to be the base of your spread to help decide what alcohol you should reach for. If you opt for a strong, blue-veined cheese, like camembert or blue cheese, think of pairing it with a sweeter, fruity liqueur like brandy or schnapps. Port is also a nice option for these cheeses as well. For a tangy goat cheese or feta-based spread, consider using a dash of mead, which has rich honey notes that can compliment the briny cheese. White wine works well with any creamy cheese you have on hand, like brie.

You can also take this in the pub cheese direction, and combine a block of nice sharp cheddar with a bit of your favorite ale or wheat beer, adding a dash of Worcestershire sauce or hot sauce to bring home the heat. A splash or two of it might be nice in a pimento cheese spread as well.

To bring these cheeses and tipples together, use a food processor to finely shred or cream your cheese with a bit of butter or cream cheese which helps make it more spreadable. Then you can add a generous spoonful of your desired alcohol, plus any other mix-in you desire. Keep it to a spoonful as raw alcohol will carry a stronger punch than cheese that has alcohol cooked in it, although you can add a bit more beer than hard liquor.