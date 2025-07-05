Love Cookie Dough? Try This Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe
Sneaking bites of cookie dough has probably been around as long as there have been cookies, but edible cookie dough — meaning dough that was specifically designed to be safely consumed raw — wasn't really a thing until the end of the 20th century. It remains popular today, as proven by this cookie dough ice cream sandwich recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Jessica Morone. Not only do these ice cream sandwiches feature cookie dough as the "bread," they also feature cookie dough ice cream in the middle to truly double-down on that doughy goodness.
What really makes these ice cream sandwiches stand out, however, is the cookie part, because it, too, is uncooked. This no-bake recipe is the perfect treat for hot summer days because it's guaranteed not to heat up your house. Instead of the oven, the cookie dough firms up in the freezer. Even though the dough is raw, you don't need to worry about it making you sick. Unlike most standard recipes, Morone's chocolate chip cookies are made entirely out of ingredients that are okay to eat uncooked, and we'll touch more on why that is down the line.
Gather the ingredients for cookie dough ice cream sandwiches
The edible cookie dough for the ice cream sandwiches is made from butter, sugar (both brown and white), milk, vanilla extract, salt, coconut flour, and mini chocolate chips. For the filling, we're using cookie dough ice cream, although you can swap it out for any other flavor you prefer.
Step 1: Cream the butter and sugars
In a large bowl, beat the softened butter and sugars together until light and fluffy.
Step 2: Add the liquid ingredients
Stir in the milk and vanilla extract until well combined.
Step 3: Mix in the dry ingredients
Add the salt and coconut flour and mix until a soft dough forms. If the dough feels too dry, add an extra teaspoon of milk at a time until it's soft but not sticky.
Step 4: Stir in the chocolate chips
Mix in the mini chocolate chips until combined.
Step 5: Prepare two pans
Line two 8x8-inch square pans with parchment paper.
Step 6: Chill the dough
Divide the dough in half and press each half into a parchment-lined pan. Chill both layers in the fridge for about 30 minutes, until firm.
Step 7: Spread the dough with ice cream
Once firm, spread the softened cookie dough ice cream evenly over one of the layers of cookie dough.
Step 8: Freeze the ice cream sandwich
Gently top the ice cream layer with the second chilled cookie dough layer. (If the cookie dough cracks, just press it back together.) Freeze the cookie dough sandwiches in the pan for at least 2 hours, or until firm enough to cut.
Step 9: Slice and serve the cookie dough ice cream sandwiches
Cut into squares and serve. Store leftovers in the freezer.
What to serve with cookie dough ice cream sandwiches
Why does this raw cookie dough recipe use coconut flour? Can I use another kind of flour?
One of the main concerns people have with eating raw cookie dough is that many recipes call for eggs. While raw eggs feature in drinks like eggnog and dishes such as Caesar salad, there's always the potential for them to be contaminated with salmonella bacteria. This recipe is entirely egg-free, but that's not the only reason this raw cookie dough is safe to eat. The coconut flour, too, was chosen specifically for this purpose.
Raw flour made from grains can be contaminated with salmonella, just like eggs. It's also been known to cause E. coli outbreaks. Coconut flour, on the other hand, is considered safe to eat raw. If you'd prefer not to use it, almond or other nut flours are also a safe choice for eating raw. You can also use your microwave to make raw all-purpose flour safe to eat. It needs to reach 165 F to kill off any bacteria, but a quick trick to the microwave should do the trick. As an alternative, you can bake it in the oven for 10 minutes at 300 F.
What's the best way to soften ice cream?
In order to spread the ice cream in an even layer over the frozen cookie dough, it will need to be fairly soft. There are several different ways to help your ice cream soften, with one of the easiest being to use your refrigerator. About half an hourin the fridge will make the ice cream scoopable, but you might want to give it a little extra time for it to become spreadable.
If you've bought a pint of ice cream, you'll be using the entire thing for this recipe, but if you purchased a 48-ounce carton, you'll only need ⅓ of it. In this case, you could use the "hot knife" technique for ice cream softening: Run the knife under hot water, then use it to slice out the amount of ice cream you need. Re-warm the knife and cut the ice cream into one-inch chunks. These smaller pieces should soften pretty quickly.
The fastest way to soften ice cream involves using your microwave. You won't want it on full power, though, as this will melt too much of the top layer. Instead, set it to 50% and heat the ice cream in 10-second bursts for a minute or so. It'll still be a little melty around the edges, but a good stir should take care of this.