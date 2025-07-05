Love Cookie Dough? Try This Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sneaking bites of cookie dough has probably been around as long as there have been cookies, but edible cookie dough — meaning dough that was specifically designed to be safely consumed raw — wasn't really a thing until the end of the 20th century. It remains popular today, as proven by this cookie dough ice cream sandwich recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Jessica Morone. Not only do these ice cream sandwiches feature cookie dough as the "bread," they also feature cookie dough ice cream in the middle to truly double-down on that doughy goodness.

What really makes these ice cream sandwiches stand out, however, is the cookie part, because it, too, is uncooked. This no-bake recipe is the perfect treat for hot summer days because it's guaranteed not to heat up your house. Instead of the oven, the cookie dough firms up in the freezer. Even though the dough is raw, you don't need to worry about it making you sick. Unlike most standard recipes, Morone's chocolate chip cookies are made entirely out of ingredients that are okay to eat uncooked, and we'll touch more on why that is down the line.