Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe

Who doesn't love a classic ice cream sandwich? When freshly baked cookies and ice cream meet, magical things happen — especially when you make them with a bright flavor like lemon. Classic ice cream sandwiches can be tough to make and often require measuring and cutting dough into squares. To make things easier, we've decided to mix up a batch of lemon sugar cookies for our sandwiches. The resulting lemon cookies are nice and soft, so they'll hold up to freezing without becoming too hard to bite through. They're crisp around the edges and just sweet enough. They bake up perfectly on their own, for the record — but everything is better with a scoop of ice cream.

Continuing with the "chill" vibes of this simple but delicious recipe (pun intended), we'll use a vanilla ice cream from the grocery store with a little lemon zest folded in, which surprisingly goes a long way to enhance the flavor. When the lemon sugar cookies and zesty ice cream are sandwiched together, it gives them a bright and creamy flavor reminiscent of the cult classic creamsicle.

Once sandwiched, these can be kept in the freezer for up to a month — just be sure to let them thaw for 5-10 minutes before serving if they've been frozen for a while. This recipe makes six generously-sized ice cream sandwiches — one is plenty for an adult, but don't be surprised if you sneak back into the freezer for another.