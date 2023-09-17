10 Tips For Softening Ice Cream Faster

Whether we're looking to beat the heat or obtain brain freeze in a wintery wonderland, we all scream for ice cream all year round. But, ironically, this frozen dessert might be too rock-hard to enjoy straight from the freezer. All too often we pry off the lid in anticipation and spend the next few minutes chipping away for a sizable chunk, leaving a trail of bent spoons, a messy counter, and maybe even some loud, impatient tykes waiting around for a scoop.

But no need to invest in sturdier silverware. From zapping Neapolitan in the microwave to mixing up French vanilla in an ice cream maker to strategically placing the cookies 'n' cream carton in the ice box, there are many ways to avoid having to chisel through a dense layer of granite-like Rocky Road. Here's the scoop on tips for softening ice cream that make it easier to top that cone.