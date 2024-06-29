Roasted Peaches And Cream Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe
Forget the packaged ice cream sandwiches from your neighborhood ice cream truck or corner store. They just can't hold a candle to a homemade version — particularly one made with tender, pecan-studded oatmeal cookies, freshly roasted peaches, and creamy vanilla ice cream. You might think that roasted peaches and cream ice cream sandwiches would be difficult or time-consuming to make, but in less than an hour of prep time, you can easily have eight of these generously sized beauties ready to serve.
A treat for adults and kids alike, soft, chewy oatmeal cookies are the perfect complement to roasted ripe summer peaches, vanilla ice cream, and a sprinkling of cinnamon chips. Serve at your next barbecue or get-together, or just keep them stocked away in the freezer for the perfect movie night snack. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These ice cream sandwiches are everything you want them to be: Soft enough to bite through without making a mess, the perfect balance of sweet and tangy, and a nice contrast of luscious vanilla ice cream and crisp pecans. They're just delicious."
Gather the ingredients for roasted peaches and cream ice cream sandwiches
These roasted peaches and cream ice cream sandwiches have a delightful blend of sweet, tangy, and creamy ingredients. Soft and chewy oatmeal cookies are made with unsalted butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar for added depth. An egg binds the dough together, with vanilla for additional flavor. You can substitute the vanilla with a splash of rum or bourbon if preferred. The dry ingredients needed for the dough include old-fashioned oats, all-purpose flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, and salt. Make sure to choose old-fashioned (rolled) oats for the right texture — quick oats will soak up too much moisture, leaving the cookie dry. To finish off the cookies, pecans are added in for a nutty crunch. You can substitute the pecans with walnuts, almonds, or pumpkin seeds for a nut-free option.
For the ice cream filling, ripe peaches are roasted with brown sugar to help them caramelize in the oven, and lemon juice is added in for a touch of acidity and brightness. While peaches are a perfect choice for this recipe. The baked and cooled peaches are folded into store-bought vanilla ice cream along with optional cinnamon chips and pecans for additional textural contrast.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Line the baking sheets
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
Step 3: Beat butter and sugars
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat butter, ½ cup brown sugar, and granulated sugar to combine.
Step 4: Add the egg and vanilla
Add the egg and vanilla and beat until smooth.
Step 5: Add the dry ingredients
Add the oats, flour, baking soda, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and ½ teaspoon salt.
Step 6: Beat the dough
Beat to combine.
Step 7: Fold in the pecans
Fold in the chopped pecans.
Step 8: Scoop the cookies
Scoop dough using a 1-ounce portion scoop (or roll 2-tablespoon-sized balls) and transfer to prepared baking sheets, spacing the cookies at least 2 inches apart. You should have 16 cookies.
Step 9: Bake the cookies
Bake the cookies for 10 to 12 minutes until golden brown along the edges but soft in the center. Set aside to cool.
Step 10: Increase the oven temperature
Increase the oven temperature to 450 F.
Step 11: Chop the peaches
Core and chop the peaches into 1-inch cubes.
Step 12: Toss with brown sugar
Transfer the peaches to a bowl and toss to combine them with the remaining 2 tablespoons brown sugar, lemon juice, ¼ teaspoon cinnamon, and ¼ teaspoon salt.
Step 13: Transfer to a baking dish
Transfer the peaches to an 8-inch baking dish.
Step 14: Roast the peaches
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until peaches are tender and browned along the edges.
Step 15: Transfer the peaches to a bowl
Transfer the peaches to a bowl to cool completely.
Step 16: Prepare the cookies
Lay 8 cookies, flat side up, on a small baking sheet or plate.
Step 17: Thaw the ice cream
Transfer the ice cream to a large bowl and let it soften in the refrigerator for 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 18: Add the mix-ins
Fold the peaches, along with optional cinnamon bits and pecans, into the ice cream. Freeze for 15 minutes or until firm enough to scoop.
Step 19: Scoop the ice cream
Place one scoop of ice cream onto each cookie and sandwich with the remaining cookies.
Step 20: Serve the ice cream sandwiches
Serve the ice cream sandwiches immediately or wrap and freeze until ready to serve.
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup + 2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar, divided
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups old-fashioned oats
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ½ cup roughly chopped pecans
- 5 small (or 4 large) ripe peaches
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 1 quart vanilla ice cream
- ¼ cup cinnamon bits
- ½ cup roughly chopped pecans
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat butter, ½ cup brown sugar, and granulated sugar to combine.
- Add the egg and vanilla and beat until smooth.
- Add the oats, flour, baking soda, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, and ½ teaspoon salt.
- Beat to combine.
- Fold in the chopped pecans.
- Scoop dough using a 1-ounce portion scoop (or roll 2-tablespoon-sized balls) and transfer to prepared baking sheets, spacing the cookies at least 2 inches apart. You should have 16 cookies.
- Bake the cookies for 10 to 12 minutes until golden brown along the edges but soft in the center. Set aside to cool.
- Increase the oven temperature to 450 F.
- Core and chop the peaches into 1-inch cubes.
- Transfer the peaches to a bowl and toss to combine them with the remaining 2 tablespoons brown sugar, lemon juice, ¼ teaspoon cinnamon, and ¼ teaspoon salt.
- Transfer the peaches to an 8-inch baking dish.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until peaches are tender and browned along the edges.
- Transfer the peaches to a bowl to cool completely.
- Lay 8 cookies, flat side up, on a small baking sheet or plate.
- Transfer the ice cream to a large bowl and let it soften in the refrigerator for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Fold the peaches, along with optional cinnamon bits and pecans, into the ice cream. Freeze for 15 minutes or until firm enough to scoop.
- Place one scoop of ice cream onto each cookie and sandwich with the remaining cookies.
- Serve the ice cream sandwiches immediately or wrap and freeze until ready to serve.
Tips for the best homemade ice cream sandwiches
When it comes to making homemade ice cream sandwiches, there are a few tips and tricks that can help you have the best results every time. To start with, underbake the cookies slightly to keep them nice and soft in texture. This ensures that you can bite into the sandwich without ice cream being pushed out of the side. Thaw the ice cream in the refrigerator (not room temperature) to avoid melted edges, and only until the ice cream is softened enough to fold in additions. Then freeze again before scooping onto your cooled cookies. While your ice cream is firming up in the freezer, you can freeze your cooled cookies to help keep the ice cream cold while portioning.
If you're a perfectionist, the ice cream can be transferred to a baking pan and frozen, then cut out using a round cookie cutter for a perfect shape. For this recipe, we just plunk down a nice big scoop on each cookie, though we do use a portion scoop so the sizing is consistent.
Once the sandwiches are assembled, you can freeze them for a bit longer to help them firm up before serving or store them in an airtight container or freezer-safe zip-top bag for up to one month, and pull them out as needed. Having your container airtight means less chance of freezer burn or any unpleasant freezer odors.
How can I switch up these roasted peaches and cream ice cream sandwiches?
If you love these ice cream sandwiches, the good news is that you can change them up to suit just about any season. Oatmeal cookies are a year-round classic, great for kids and adults. Change up the mix-ins of the oatmeal cookies by adding dried fruits, other types of nuts, white or dark chocolate chips, or M&M's into the dough before baking. In the summer, ripe peaches can be swapped with cherries, apricots, plums, or any fruits you prefer, as well as berries in spring, apples or pears in the fall, or even cranberries in the winter. Roast them in the same way, adjusting the baking time as needed to roast until the fruit is tender. The cinnamon chips or pecans in the ice cream can also be swapped with other types of additions as desired.
When it comes to ice cream, you can get as creative as you like. Opt for a homemade version if you're feeling fancy, or go for a store-bought caramel swirl, rum raisin, chocolate chip, butter pecan, or any flavor that would pair well with an oatmeal cookie.