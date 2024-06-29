Roasted Peaches and Cream Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe

Forget the packaged ice cream sandwiches from your neighborhood ice cream truck or corner store. They just can't hold a candle to a homemade version — particularly one made with tender, pecan-studded oatmeal cookies, freshly roasted peaches, and creamy vanilla ice cream. You might think that roasted peaches and cream ice cream sandwiches would be difficult or time-consuming to make, but in less than an hour of prep time, you can easily have eight of these generously sized beauties ready to serve.

A treat for adults and kids alike, soft, chewy oatmeal cookies are the perfect complement to roasted ripe summer peaches, vanilla ice cream, and a sprinkling of cinnamon chips. Serve at your next barbecue or get-together, or just keep them stocked away in the freezer for the perfect movie night snack. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These ice cream sandwiches are everything you want them to be: Soft enough to bite through without making a mess, the perfect balance of sweet and tangy, and a nice contrast of luscious vanilla ice cream and crisp pecans. They're just delicious."