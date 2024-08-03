Elevated Coconut Cream Lush Recipe

Icebox cakes are a product of the early 20th century when iceboxes, which eventually became refrigerators, became ubiquitous in American homes. The popularity of ice boxes was largely influenced by companies like Nabisco, who printed cake recipes on their boxes calling for no-bake cookie crusts. There was never one correct way to make an icebox cake, but the formula was always the same: crumbly crusts, soft centers, and swirling whipped frosting layers.

The lush is another form of icebox cake, named as such for its endlessly soft, luscious layers. Instead of the cake layer, a lush involves a whipped cream cheese layer and a jammy, fruity layer such as lemon curd, all topped with whipped cream. The result is kind of a dessert lasagna, less like cake in nature and more like a layered mousse. Perfect for summertime, the no-bake dessert is an easy vintage favorite that is designed for non-fussy serving. Usually, it's not a dessert you'd reserve for fancy occasions, but this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn turns the regularly shapeless casserole into a work of art. By turning the cream cheese layer into a creamy panna cotta, you create a dessert that tastes more elevated and takes on the unique shape of your serving glass. Topped with a coconut cream layer and a dollop of freshly whipped cream, this elegant lush is still every bit as comforting and nostalgic as your favorite childhood dessert — and believe it or not, requires hardly any more effort, either.