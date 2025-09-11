10 Fall Cocktail Garnishes That Add Instant Seasonal Flair

Do you feel the crisp fall air wafting around your knit scarf? Do you smell the telltale aroma of pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and cloves in the air? When fall has officially arrived, with it comes our favorite seasonal foods and beverages. Our team at Tasting Table loves trying new fall food and drinks, so we can recommend the best seasonal offerings. Right now, we're loving festive fall cocktail garnishes that add instant seasonal flair to any drink you make.

Cocktail garnishes do more than just make for a fancy drink; in fact, they have a long, rich history. Adding a garnish to a cocktail evolved from being a practical way to preserve drinks and mask the flavor of low-quality alcohol to becoming a way for bartenders to add their own signature artistic flourish to their cocktail recipes. By the mid-1920s, bartenders were concocting elaborate garnishes that offered a multi-sensory experience and elevated each drink's aroma, taste, and appearance.

You can use those same techniques to elevate your fall cocktails using seasonal themes, ingredients, and flavors. As you make your way through our list of 13 cocktails to make this fall, try out some of these garnishes to add taste and aroma of fall to your beverages. Whether you like your cocktails iced, chilled, or hot, here are our 10 favorite cocktail garnishes to use this fall.