The Fall-Inspired Infusions Your Seasonal Cocktails Are Missing

Fall may be a time for roasted meats, warm soups, and hearty pies, but it's also a time for some of the best seasonal cocktails. Summer gets tangy margaritas and crisp beer, but fall gets hot spiked ciders, warming whiskeys and mezcals, and fruity punches. And it's not just the flavors of the season that are special but all of the holidays and gatherings as well.

It's a time of year to think outside of your normal recipes and drinks and make things that are truly memorable and unique. One of the best ways to do that is by infusing liquor and spirits, adding an extra layer of spicy or fruit flavor that makes a cocktail truly party-worthy. So Tasting Table asked an expert, Chris Cusack (a hospitality veteran of 27 years, level 1 sommelier and cicerone, and owner of the two celebrated cocktail bars Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, Texas), what fall favorites we should be using to infuse our seasonal cocktails.

Cusack has some great ideas for easy infusions both familiar and surprising. He told us, "Pear, baked apple, pumpkin, and even carrot are great options for fall infusions." He did note, however, that even though you can experiment with lots of different fall infusions, you need to think about balance in each drink. To get creative, Cusack suggests, "Think of foods or non-alcoholic drinks that you enjoy with these flavors and let your imagination run wild."

