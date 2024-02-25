Caramelized Oranges Take Whiskey Cocktails To The Next Level

Whiskey is an excellent spirit to choose as the base of a cocktail. With a beautiful golden hue and a warm, rich flavor that is bursting with complexity, the liquor is versatile enough to work with many ingredients and assertive enough to bring definitive character to a drink. While this often means that you are able to keep whiskey cocktails fairly simple, it can also be an opportunity to build upon an already strong foundation to create something even more special. If you are the type of drinker who likes to elevate their liquor with creative ingredients, we recommend experimenting with caramelized oranges the next time you are mixing your whiskey.

Caramelized oranges are not an uncommon ingredient in other alcoholic beverages but they shine especially brightly when combined with whiskey. This is because of the sheer variety of tasting notes that can be found in any given whiskey — from dessert-like hints of butterscotch to woody notes of oak to, yes, even the flavors of caramel and citrus. The sweetness and acidity of caramelized oranges bring out the best of all of these flavors, either by highlighting those most similar to them or by creating contrast, which allows you to better appreciate the differences. As such, the addition is sure to create a novel drinking experience.