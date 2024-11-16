How To Transform A Whiskey Sour Into The Coziest Fall Cocktail

To take things one step further, Crow recommends also using allspice dram in your cocktail. "This is to add a bit more of an astringent fall kick," he said. Allspice dram is the perfect addition to fall and winter cocktails. It's a liqueur made with allspice berries, light rum, cinnamon, water, and brown sugar, with a bittersweet flavor, and hints of anise and clove. It is often paired with lemon juice, making it an optimal addition to your whiskey sour. You can make allspice dram yourself, but it's a lot easier to purchase some from a liquor store or online. Just be aware that it's sometimes called pimento dram.

A typical whiskey sour features an egg white foam on top, which helps accentuate your cocktail's flavor, and adds a nice visual and textural appeal, too. "A flavored foam to complement the seasonings would work really well and make this a fall comfort cocktail," Crow suggested. To make sure your cocktail maintains a level of sophistication and isn't too loaded with different flavors, you could add a little ground cinnamon to your foam. This is a simple way to keep that flavor consistent while adding spice and garnish. If foam isn't your thing, you could always add a sugar rim. This is easy to do: Rim the glass with lemon, and then dip it into turbinado sugar to add crunch and extra sweetness to the cocktail.

