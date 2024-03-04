Make Festive Sugared Cranberries With Just 2 Ingredients

Cranberries, first and foremost, are defined by their tartness — but, under the surface, there's some sweetness there as well. However, with just two additional ingredients, the tangy red fruits can be transformed into a sweet treat that is certainly saccharine enough to be qualified as a dessert. All you need is maple syrup and granulated sugar.

Some recipes use water instead of maple syrup — which you can certainly do, especially in a pinch — but the earthiness of pure maple syrup makes the flavor of your sugared cranberries much more nuanced and complex. Either way, making the sugared cranberries couldn't be easier, although it does require some time.

Start by heating up the maple syrup in a saucepan on medium-low for a couple of minutes, then add in the cranberries. Next, cover the pan and stick it in the fridge to chill for at least eight hours, or overnight. Then, drain the cranberries and roll them in a bowl of granulated sugar. Finally, lay the sugared cranberries out on a baking sheet and let them sit at room temperature for a few hours, or until they've completely dried. And that's it!