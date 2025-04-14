Follow This Temperature Tip For Perfectly Candied Orange Slices

Whether they're used as a fresh garnish for your warm winter drinks or stuffed inside an Italian Pannetone, candied oranges are a surefire way to add a delightful pop of color and a bright zing of sweet and sour goodness to just about any treat you make at home. Requiring just two simple ingredients and very little culinary experience, candied oranges are one of the easiest confections for beginner candy makers out there. Perhaps the most underrated allure of candied orange slices are their delightful texture — not too hard, not too soft, but just firm enough to be delightfully chewy with a satisfying bite. Achieving that ideal consistency is dependent on one crucial factor: the temperature of your simple syrup solution.

The key to success with candied orange slices is to always maintain a gentle simmer, rather than allowing your sugar water mixture to reach a rapid boil. If you're using a candy thermometer, you should keep a watchful eye while the candied oranges simmer, ensuring that temperatures stay around 235-250 degrees Fahrenheit, with lower-end temperatures resulting in a softer texture, and vice versa. When the sugar reaches this temperature range, let the oranges simmer for around 45-60 minutes, or until they're see-through. Don't let your sugar get too hot, or it will begin to caramelize, turning brown in color. If this happens, your candied oranges will have an unpleasant texture and could taste burnt. In this case, it's best to start over.