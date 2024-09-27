Give Your Margarita A Cozy Fall Twist With An Easy Mixer Swap

There's a reason the margarita is the best loved cocktail in the United States. It's a boozy kick of tequila in a simple, tasty, refreshing way with that perfect sweet-meets-tart lime character, and it also feels like summer in a glass. But what if there was a way to keep enjoying the margarita into the fall and winter months, taking America's favorite drink and treating it to a twist of America's favorite season, autumn?

All you have to do is swap out the margarita mix for apple cider. Instead of sweet, citrusy, boozy tequila with sour lime and acidic orange, you get that tequila with warm, sweet, earthy apple cider. The cider is a perfect flavor match for the tequila, with both similar and contrasting notes, and it's such a simple substitution that transforms the magic of a classic margarita with cozy, orchard-inspired fall vibes.

We already know that with its fresh, natural sweetness and warm spices, apple cider pairs well with all kinds of liquors. But often, it's seen in cocktails with spirits more similar to its profile, like sweet, woody bourbon. While we love those comforting tipples, hot apple cider toddies aren't the only way to enjoy cider in cocktails. Just as apple cider treats the margarita to an unexpectedly cozy, sweet, spiced flavor kick, the margarita treats apple cider to a more effortless, brighter-flavored, celebratory cocktail.