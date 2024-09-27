Give Your Margarita A Cozy Fall Twist With An Easy Mixer Swap
There's a reason the margarita is the best loved cocktail in the United States. It's a boozy kick of tequila in a simple, tasty, refreshing way with that perfect sweet-meets-tart lime character, and it also feels like summer in a glass. But what if there was a way to keep enjoying the margarita into the fall and winter months, taking America's favorite drink and treating it to a twist of America's favorite season, autumn?
All you have to do is swap out the margarita mix for apple cider. Instead of sweet, citrusy, boozy tequila with sour lime and acidic orange, you get that tequila with warm, sweet, earthy apple cider. The cider is a perfect flavor match for the tequila, with both similar and contrasting notes, and it's such a simple substitution that transforms the magic of a classic margarita with cozy, orchard-inspired fall vibes.
We already know that with its fresh, natural sweetness and warm spices, apple cider pairs well with all kinds of liquors. But often, it's seen in cocktails with spirits more similar to its profile, like sweet, woody bourbon. While we love those comforting tipples, hot apple cider toddies aren't the only way to enjoy cider in cocktails. Just as apple cider treats the margarita to an unexpectedly cozy, sweet, spiced flavor kick, the margarita treats apple cider to a more effortless, brighter-flavored, celebratory cocktail.
How to make apple cider margaritas
It's easy to make this autumnal switch. Approach the cocktail as you would any other margarita, but with apple cider. For 2 ounces of tequila, you'll want about 1½ ounces of apple cider, enough to match the tequila's intensity but not so much that it will overwhelm the spirit or the other ingredients you'll be adding for complexity and depth. You'll still want a splash of fresh lime juice to keep things bright and balanced with tartness, for example. Importantly, use good-quality cider so that sweetness is farm-fresh and natural, not cloying, and so you have a nice full mouthfeel rather than thin, watery cider. If you're lucky enough to live close by, head to one of the country's best cider spots, or learn to make your own cider.
Where you can really have some fun is with add-ins, garnishes, and rims. Think about fall flavors and things that will play up the cider's flavor profile — spices are of course a great pool of options for this. Sprinkle pinches of cinnamon, ginger, or even cayenne pepper over the top of your apple cider margarita for some sweet heat. Or slightly wet the rim of your glass before pouring in the cocktail and roll it in a mix of cinnamon, brown sugar, and baking spices like nutmeg. You could even add drizzles of caramel or maple syrup to this rim. Garnish with cinnamon sticks, dried apple chips, or cloves, and your margarita will be autumn-ready.