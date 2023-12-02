12 Liquors To Mix With Apple Cider

Apple cider is a delicious fall drink with naturally cozy flavor notes and warm spices like cinnamon and anise. For this reason, it is a favorite beverage during the holiday season and evokes images of pumpkin patches, hay rides, cozy sweaters, and crisp autumn days and nights. Whether you prefer to drink apple cider over ice or warm it up, you can mix it with a range of liquors, liqueurs, and even sparkling wine to create a fun adult cocktail full of flavor and depth.

If you've never spiked your apple cider before, you may be surprised at the abundance of alcohol that tastes great with it, and once you give it a try, you may never turn back. Of course, you could always choose fermented cider to make a mulled apple cider drink without adding another alcohol, but where's the fun in that?

When selecting the perfect alcohol to mix with apple cider, I tapped into my 20 years of bartending and serving experience and my love for spiked apple cider. Keep reading to learn about all the different types of alcohol you can use to enhance the taste of your favorite apple cider and create a boozy twist on this classic drink.