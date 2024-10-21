How To Build A Balanced Pumpkin Martini That's Not Overly Sweet

'Tis the season for all things pumpkin. Adding gourd-inspired flair to food and drinks is a treat just for you or a crowd-pleaser at a get-together. One of the most fun ways to do this is a grown-up approach: a pumpkin martini. Thanks to the enduring popularity of espresso martinis, dessert-leaning flavored martinis are all the rage, and a pumpkin spin is delightfully seasonal. The one hitch is that you don't want to go too far into dessert land with a cloying cocktail. It's a delicate balance. How can you mix up a pitch-perfect pumpkin martini that's rich in flavor yet not too sweet? We asked an expert.

"A balanced pumpkin martini is all about balancing acid, booze, and sweetness," says Chris Cusack, a Level 1 Sommelier and Level 1 Cicerone who's worked in hospitality for over 27 years. "There are a lot of pumpkin spice products on the market that are very, very sweet," he continues. "My suggestion would be to either puree pie pumpkins yourself or buy straight unsweetened pumpkin puree."

"In general, my suggestion is to infuse your own spirits so you can get that nice fall pumpkin flavor rather than a big sugar bomb," adds Cusack, who also owns Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, a highly celebrated cocktail bar with two locations in Houston, Texas. Essentially, go the DIY route with your pumpkin so you can control the sweetness level. Order a can of 365 by Whole Foods Market's Pumpkin Puree, make your own syrups, or try infusing spirits.