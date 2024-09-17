How To Turn Your Pumpkin Pie Martini Into A Frozen Cocktail

When the air begins turning crisper and the leaves turn red, we're all about ditching the tropical daiquiris for fall cocktails. Today, we're taking a cue from another fall-favorite sipper, the frozen pumpkin espresso martini, and turning the classic pumpkin pie martini into a frozen drink. This chilled autumnal bevy is perfect for fall-fevered foodies eager to transition from hot August days to October chill — even if sweater weather hasn't quite arrived yet. It's also great for holiday parties, seasonal dinner parties, Halloween nights while the kids unpack their trick-or-treat bags, and even after the Thanksgiving meal as a digestif.

The key ingredient in a pumpkin pie martini is RumChata, a cream liqueur made from Caribbean rum, cinnamon, vanilla, sugar, and Wisconsin dairy cream. In a classic pumpkin pie martini, creamy cinnamon-vanilla RumChata meets vanilla vodka and pumpkin pie flavored syrup or a scoop of pureed pumpkin pie filling. The three ingredients simply get shaken over ice to combine, then strained into a martini glass to serve.

To give this dessert cocktail a frozen upgrade, combine your usual pumpkin pie martini ingredients in a blender with a handful of ice cubes, blend, and pour into a chilled martini glass. That's it. Although, to achieve your desired texture and boozy punchiness, you might need to adjust your proportions — and make sure those glasses are extra frosty to keep your frozen martini chilled stiff (tips on that here).