Frozen Pumpkin Espresso Martinis Are The Coolest Drink To Sip This Fall

It's safe to say that espresso martinis are having a moment. Cocktail bars around the country are serving up their own idiosyncratic takes on the drink, and social media foodies have created imaginative variations (like the viral parmesan espresso martini). Today, we're talking about the seasonal sipper that's been taking TikTok by storm, and it's all about autumnal ingredients.

Introducing: the frozen pumpkin espresso martini. This creamy, pumpkin-hued bevy offers a playful take on the sophisticated cocktail. It also makes a great fall cocktail for non-bourbon fans. To make it, grab a cocktail shaker and combine ice cubes, a shot of fresh espresso or strong-brewed coffee, cream liqueur, vanilla vodka, maple syrup, coffee creamer, a generous spoonful of pumpkin puree, and a dash of pumpkin pie spice, then give it a vigorous shake.

You could definitely stop here if you wish. A chilled, classic pumpkin espresso martini suits us just fine. Plus, the cocktail will develop a pleasant frothy cap from all that shaking. But, to elevate this cult-classic cocktail to frozen stardom, we're taking it one step further: Strain the mixture into an ice-filled blender. From there, puree until smooth, and pour your thick, icy, yummy drink into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with the signature espresso martini coffee bean trio, plus a dusting of cinnamon for extra seasonal flair. (Be sure to use a sieve for this step to prevent any unpleasant spice globs from dropping into your delicate drink.)