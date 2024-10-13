Infuse Your Vodka With Pumpkin Spice To Drink The Essence Of Fall

Pumpkin spice is basically the unofficial flavor of fall, and you're probably most used to the taste in your coffee and baked goods. There are plenty of pumpkin spice items on the shelves in 2024, such as canned cinnamon rolls and avocado oil — but there's also a boozy option that you can craft in your own kitchen. So, before you host your next gathering, combine the popular autumn spice blend with vodka to make an infused pumpkin liquor or liqueur.

Infusing booze at home might sound intimidating, but that's not the case if you follow our pumpkin spice liqueur recipe. Let's talk about infusions to start, just in case you aren't familiar. Infusing requires letting flavor sources — such as herbs, spices, and sometimes vegetables — soak in distilled alcohol like vodka for hours or days until the spirit is imbued with their essence. In addition to these raw ingredients, you'll also need a mason jar or other airtight container, plus a strainer to remove the add-ins after they've boosted the liquor's flavor.

For our pumpkin spice vodka infusion, you'll want to soak clove, allspice, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon sticks in the spirit for a few days to give it an autumnal flare. For maximum flavor, use whole spices instead of the jarred ground ones in your spice cabinet. You can also add pumpkin purée and vanilla extract to really lean into the fall flavors. It's important to note that this pumpkin spice vodka will be a full-strength liquor as opposed to a lower-alcohol-by-volume liqueur – unless you cut it with the syrup and water the recipe calls for.