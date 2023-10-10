Deepen The Flavor Of Maple Syrup With A Splash Of Bourbon

Both maple syrup and bourbon are North American-born products and a major source of pride within Canadian and American culinary traditions. Even better, combining these two treasured ingredients will create a luscious and complex sweetener that will elevate anything you pair it with, from drinks to desserts — and everything in between.

Bourbon encompasses a wide range of tasting notes derived from the oak barrels in which the spirit ages; the proportion of rye, wheat, and corn included; and whether they spirit is a blend or single cask option. Maple syrup likewise has varying grades categorized by colors wherein the hue indicates overall taste — the darker the color, the more intense the maple flavor.

Not only that, but maple syrup happens to be a common tasting note in bourbon, so adding a splash of the spirit to the syrup makes for a seamless marriage of flavors. Bourbons with sweeter notes (including high corn and high wheat varieties) will pair easily with maple syrup while also imparting a much broader range of tasting notes including nutty, floral, spicy, and smoky flavors. Spicy or harsh rye or single-cask bourbon would work well with an ultra-dark grade maple syrup, on the other hand, creating a balance between two equally intense yet opposing flavors.