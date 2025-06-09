Don't Throw Out Citrus Peels — Do This Instead

While they are available to enjoy year round in American grocery stores, most citruses are at their peak in the winter. The bright, sweet, and acidic notes of blood oranges and tangerines are exactly what most of us need during the doldrums of winter, while lemons and grapefruits are quintessentially summer. One of the best things you can do to make the most out of your citrus haul, be it winter or any other time of year, is to use the peels on their own. Our favorite way to use leftover citrus peels is to candy them, turning a sour rind into a tart, sweet treat.

Candied citrus peels can be a deliciously sharp and sweet snack that's firm but chewy with a wonderful tang. They make a great garnish for a wide range of applications. Candy lime peels to top a key lime pie with a graham cracker crust, or use candied lemon peels to garnish homemade lemon bars for an elevated presentation. Candied orange peels are a perfect addition to other baked goods, like cranberry orange scones or muffins, and you can use them as a garnish or even chop them up and fold them into your batter for added texture and chewiness. The process of candying citrus peels is simple, and can be used for almost any type of citrus. Recipes vary, but most involve boiling and blanching the peels, followed by a long bath in a sugar syrup.