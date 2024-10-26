Make Cinnamon Whipped Cream To Amp Up Your Fall Treats

Whipped cream is the perfect final touch to any sweet treat. Creamy and cloud-like, the fluffy topping boosts visual appeal, amplifies decadence, and adds textural variety to all sorts of desserts. When it comes to autumn-inspired goodies, there's an opportunity to elevate your topping with one of the absolute best add-ins for homemade whipped cream: a sprinkle of cinnamon. Quick and easy to make, cinnamon whipped cream is the ultimate garnish to transform seasonal baked goods, frosty fall treats, and everything in between.

Simply put, cinnamon whipped cream is a game changer. Although the plain stuff gives treats dimension with its rich creaminess and subtle sweetness, introducing cinnamon increases complexity by infusing the topping with a spiced woodsiness that pairs exceptionally well with the warm flavor profiles of your favorite fall recipes. Because cinnamon is pulverized into a fine powder, it's able to do this without compromising texture. Cinnamon powder will, however, contribute color, which can heighten aesthetics.

Amounts will vary based on personal preference, but we recommend adding in a dash — roughly ⅛ teaspoon of ground cinnamon — for every cup of heavy cream used. All you need to do is pour the cream into a bowl, beating until frothy and slightly thickened, at which point the cinnamon can be sprinkled in along with powdered sugar (or maple syrup) for sweetness and vanilla extract for depth. After whisking for a few minutes, stiff peaks will form, indicating that the spiced whipped cream is ready to serve.

