These Small Vintage Pieces Could Be Exactly What Your Kitchen Cabinets Are Missing

Replacing old kitchen cabinets can easily end up being the most expensive part of remodeling your kitchen. However, you can keep your kitchen renovation affordable by updating rather than completely replacing cabinets. Giving your cabinets a makeover allows you to personalize them to your specific design aesthetic and instantly update your kitchen. And you don't necessarily need to paint outdated kitchen cabinets to give them a makeover. There are many simple, budget-friendly ways to address cosmetic issues and design flaws in cabinets.

One of the easiest ways to transform your kitchen cabinets is to replace outdated hardware with something more unique and interesting. Replacing cabinet hardware with vintage pieces is the most elegant way to upgrade boring cabinets and infuse them with character. It's easier than ever before to find affordable vintage and vintage-inspired knobs, drawer pulls, latches, hinges, and decorative accents from almost any design era. Look for genuine vintage hardware at resale shops, estate sales, thrift stores, and online, or opt for more affordable modern reproductions.

Before you begin your search, familiarize yourself with kitchen hardware designs from each era. This will help you determine which style will best match your kitchen and design a kitchen that won't look dated down the line. If you have a modern or contemporary kitchen, you might look for mid-century modern hardware. If you are inspired by cottage-core, farmhouse, or shabby-chic aesthetics, look for Victorian or Art Deco hardware. For rustic or industrial-style kitchens, Mission and Craftsman hardware are the way to go.