These Small Vintage Pieces Could Be Exactly What Your Kitchen Cabinets Are Missing
Replacing old kitchen cabinets can easily end up being the most expensive part of remodeling your kitchen. However, you can keep your kitchen renovation affordable by updating rather than completely replacing cabinets. Giving your cabinets a makeover allows you to personalize them to your specific design aesthetic and instantly update your kitchen. And you don't necessarily need to paint outdated kitchen cabinets to give them a makeover. There are many simple, budget-friendly ways to address cosmetic issues and design flaws in cabinets.
One of the easiest ways to transform your kitchen cabinets is to replace outdated hardware with something more unique and interesting. Replacing cabinet hardware with vintage pieces is the most elegant way to upgrade boring cabinets and infuse them with character. It's easier than ever before to find affordable vintage and vintage-inspired knobs, drawer pulls, latches, hinges, and decorative accents from almost any design era. Look for genuine vintage hardware at resale shops, estate sales, thrift stores, and online, or opt for more affordable modern reproductions.
Before you begin your search, familiarize yourself with kitchen hardware designs from each era. This will help you determine which style will best match your kitchen and design a kitchen that won't look dated down the line. If you have a modern or contemporary kitchen, you might look for mid-century modern hardware. If you are inspired by cottage-core, farmhouse, or shabby-chic aesthetics, look for Victorian or Art Deco hardware. For rustic or industrial-style kitchens, Mission and Craftsman hardware are the way to go.
Mix vintage and modern with a European-style cabinet bolt and latch
If you can't commit to just one design style or era for your kitchen, you can mix modern and vintage design aesthetics for an eclectic, bohemian vibe. This European-style cabinet bolt and latch set from Rejuvenation is the perfect way to add vintage flair to a modern kitchen. The Violet Cremone bolt is available in aged brass, oil-rubbed bronze, polished nickel, and unlacquered brass, and it looks amazing on Shaker, glass-front, and frameless or flat panel kitchen cabinets.
Add whimsy to an all-white kitchen with these daisy knobs
All-white kitchens are modern and ultra chic, but can look boring without the right accents. If you have been endlessly searching blogs and social media accounts for all-white kitchen design ideas, these daisy cabinet knobs will add a touch of whimsy and vintage style to your kitchen. At just $11.99 for a pack of 12 on Amazon, these are one of the most affordable vintage-style cabinet hardware options on our list.
Make your coquette kitchen even more romantic with crystal cabinet pulls
A coquette kitchen can be hard to pull off without becoming overwhelming or sacrificing functionality for aesthetics. These crystal and brass cabinet pulls from House of Antique Hardware are the perfect blend of romantic and functional. Available in antique and polished brass as well as polished and satin nickel, they complement almost any kitchen cabinet style and color.
These art deco bakelite door pulls give a mid-century modern kitchen extra flair
Even if you don't live in a historic home, replacing your kitchen cabinet hardware is the first step to designing the retro-style kitchen of your dreams. These Art Deco Bakelite cabinet door pulls, available on Etsy, combine butterscotch Bakelite with rubbed brass for the perfect vintage flair.
Add character to a rustic-style kitchen with hammered copper cabinet pulls
Rustic kitchen design relies on thoughtful details to elevate it from industrial to elegant. These vintage Stickley Arts and Crafts style hammered brass cabinet pulls on Etsy do exactly that. They will add character and rustic texture to modern Mission and Craftsman kitchens.
Painted pumpkin knobs are perfect for a farmhouse or cottage-core aesthetic
Farmhouse and cottage-core kitchens can incorporate a wide range of design trends depending on the era and aesthetic you're inspired by. If you're going for a British-inspired country kitchen design, these painted pumpkin knobs are perfect. At just $14.99 for a pack of 12 on Amazon, you can buy enough to update your kitchen cabinets, drawers, and furniture. Best of all, they're available in a range of colors and designs.
Combine a cabinet knob and backplate to create a unique vintage focal point
Knob backplates are a delightful vintage design element that you almost never see anymore. They are decorative plates that are installed behind cabinet knobs or pulls, and are used to cover blemishes or holes as well as add style and flair. If you collect vintage dinnerware and love '50s and '60s kitchen designs, Rejuvenation's Saturn cabinet knob with a star backplate will fit perfectly in your kitchen aesthetic.
Revitalize a modern or traditional kitchen with vintage chevron cabinet pulls
Most people choose between a modern and traditional kitchen when embarking on a kitchen renovation. However, you can design a contemporary kitchen that blends both modern and traditional elements — a transitional kitchen. These vintage brass chevron cabinet pulls can revitalize a transitional kitchen, creating a focal point that will instantly be a topic of conversation for anyone who visits. These handles are available on eBay in a lot of 19.
Add texture and a splash of color to an all-black kitchen with retro cabinet handles
If you're looking for all-black kitchen design ideas, check out these retro cabinet handles. They are textured black with champagne metal fittings, and will add visual interest and a splash of metallic color to your kitchen. They are available in a wide range of sizes on Amazon, and you can even opt for matte black, brushed brass, satin nickel, or champagne copper.
Use these sleek, stylish chrome cup pulls in your minimalist kitchen
A minimalist kitchen design is sleek, stylish, and favors function over all else. These retro chrome cup pulls are perfect if you want a clean kitchen aesthetic with little fanfare. Sold by Nostalgic Warehouse, they are less than $25 each. While the crystal frosted chrome is our pick for an ultra-modern kitchen, this hardware is also available in antique brass and pewter, polished brass and nickel, satin nickel, and bronze.
Install decorative vintage glass knobs and drawer pulls for a colorful kitchen
Colorful kitchen designs are back in, so don't be afraid to play with different colors, designs, and patterns when picking out cabinet hardware. These amazing green vintage glass cabinet knobs are sold by VintageHardware.com, but you can find similar styles in a wide range of colors on Amazon. They can be used for cabinet doors as well as drawers and furniture.
This oil rubbed bronze cabinet knob is perfect for Mediterranean or Tuscan kitchens
Both Mediterranean kitchen design and Tuscan kitchen design styles utilize earthy colors, natural building materials, and warm metals. These vintage-inspired cabinet knobs from Cosmas are one of the most affordable pieces of kitchen hardware on our list. Available in a rustic, oil-rubbed bronze, they will work with any kitchen cabinet style, material, or color.
You need these dreamy mother of pearl cabinet knobs for your beachy, coastal kitchen
When designing a coastal kitchen, you want to look for decorative accent pieces that evoke a carefree, beachy vibe. These dreamy mother-of-pearl cabinet knobs aren't overtly nautical, but they definitely look like something that Ariel would have hidden in her underwater treasure chest. Get them from MyKnobs.com and install them on baby blue, gray, tan, or pale natural wood cabinets.
Add the final touch to your French country kitchen with vintage cabinet handles
Country kitchen designs don't have to be simple and practical. A modern, high-end luxury kitchen can use design elements inspired by French country kitchens, such as these vintage-style French Provincial cabinet pulls. These ones are available on Amazon in white, aged silver, antique brass, flat black, and scratched iron, but you can find authentic vintage French Provincial hardware options in thrift stores and antique stores.