Replace These Small Kitchen Items With Shinier Models For An Overall Elegant Upgrade
A complete kitchen remodel can be the kind of overhaul that will give any homeowner pause. Whether you're looking to protect your wallet or want to bump the brakes on the project, there are smaller choices you can make to give your space a refresh without needing to bring in new countertops and refurbish existing furniture. Small details can have a mighty impact on timeless kitchen designs, and something as simple as choosing a sink for your kitchen or replacing hardware can turn a drab area into a corner with impact.
Whether you have a retro kitchen style in mind or want a more understated, elegant look, a shiny kitchen faucet can spruce up your space with minimal effort. You'll find plenty of choices and variations of shine when browsing faucet options. From design and function to form, this small detail can become a significant decision. Some faucets can be activated by voice or phone, while others offer more traditional single-handed levers. Consider the space of your sink when selecting the right faucet design, as the spout should be proportionate to the dimensions of your sink area.
Upgrading a space with a budget in mind
In addition to the sink faucet, replacing hardware on cabinets and drawers also offers an easy fix for an approachable kitchen upgrade. Think of these pieces as sparkling jewelry for your kitchen. Knobs, pulls, latches, and ring pulls are pieces that serve not only function but can also bring a cohesive look to the layout of your space. Metals like bronze and antique brass can warm up a space while gold tones, or polished nickel, can contribute to the kind of timeless simplicity that quietly whispers elegance. Textured hardware pieces can bring interest to the aesthetic of your kitchen area.
If these options sound like too much work, a quick tidy-up can also transform your kitchen. Hide jam and spice jars in bread boxes or bring in a statement lighting piece to illuminate a section of your kitchen area. For those wanting a bigger overhaul at a fraction of the cost, painting cabinets in matte or nature-inspired tones can be the elegant touch your kitchen needs until you are ready for a bigger upgrade.