Replace These Small Kitchen Items With Shinier Models For An Overall Elegant Upgrade

A complete kitchen remodel can be the kind of overhaul that will give any homeowner pause. Whether you're looking to protect your wallet or want to bump the brakes on the project, there are smaller choices you can make to give your space a refresh without needing to bring in new countertops and refurbish existing furniture. Small details can have a mighty impact on timeless kitchen designs, and something as simple as choosing a sink for your kitchen or replacing hardware can turn a drab area into a corner with impact.

Whether you have a retro kitchen style in mind or want a more understated, elegant look, a shiny kitchen faucet can spruce up your space with minimal effort. You'll find plenty of choices and variations of shine when browsing faucet options. From design and function to form, this small detail can become a significant decision. Some faucets can be activated by voice or phone, while others offer more traditional single-handed levers. Consider the space of your sink when selecting the right faucet design, as the spout should be proportionate to the dimensions of your sink area.