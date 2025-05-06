12 Best Kitchen Faucets, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Has your old kitchen faucet seen better days? Perhaps it has started leaking or has become corroded with hard water deposits. Or, maybe you're starting to fix some design flaws in your kitchen before selling your home and are ready to upgrade to a more aesthetically pleasing and modern fixture. Whatever your reasons are for looking for a faucet, you likely have the same end goal: to choose a quality model that will help you complete all the tasks that require running water. Compared to many other home renovation tasks, installing a kitchen faucet is something you might be able to do with relative ease if you're looking to complete a DIY kitchen remodel.
One problem with shopping for a new kitchen faucet is the sheer number of products that are on the market. It can be challenging to decide which is the best fit for your space and your specific needs. To help make this decision a little less overwhelming and narrow down the options for you, we've rounded up a list of some of the top kitchen faucets on the market. We looked at a range of features to help us curate this list, including customer reviews, style and design, finish options, and other features (such as pull-down sprayers and motion activation). Each of our picks has a rating of at least four stars from hundreds to thousands of reviewers.
WeWe Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Sprayer
If you're designing a farmhouse kitchen, you may appreciate the more rustic look of this kitchen faucet with a spring around its handle from WeWe. As a high-arc model, it can deliver on one of those unexpected tips you'll need when boiling water — being able to fill a large pot with ease. The faucet features a pull-down sprayer head that offers two spray settings. The faucet head rotates a full 360 degrees, making it easy to use and allowing you to fill pots or buckets for cleaning that are off to the side of the sink. One standout feature of this model is the crossbar design, which can serve as a convenient place to hang a cleaning rag to dry. It is also available in a range of finishes to match your kitchen style and decor, including matte black, stainless steel, brushed nickel, and gold.
Overall, reviews for this faucet from WeWe are very positive. In their write-ups, many customers praise the overall quality of the faucet. They note that it feels well-made and sturdy. Another feature that is mentioned in several reviews is the appearance of the faucet. Reviewers find it to be attractive and appreciate the different finish options that are available.
Purchase the WeWe Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Sprayer at Amazon for $49.92.
Moen Brantford Motionsense Wave Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet
Go for an upgraded experience with this kitchen faucet from Moen. It features MotionSense technology, enabling you to turn it on by simply moving your hand by the sensor on the side. This can be a real asset, not only for convenience, but also for helping you follow food safety tips to prevent cross-contamination after handling raw meat. This model also features a high-arc design with a pull-down sprayer. The spray head utilizes Power Clean technology to help deliver a stronger spray power to effectively rinse dishes and simplify various cleaning tasks. You can choose from three finish options: spot-resistant stainless, chrome, and oil-rubbed bronze.
The vast majority of reviewers have given this pull-down faucet from Moen a four- or five-star rating, demonstrating their overall satisfaction with its performance and quality. The pull-down sprayer is one feature that many highlight in their reviews. They find it easy to use and share that the different spray patterns to be useful. Many customers also praise the motion sensor functionality and how it can simplify the operation of the faucet. However, a few users are not as satisfied with this feature, sharing that it doesn't work consistently.
Purchase the Moen Brantford Motionsense Wave Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet at Amazon for $422.55.
Forious Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Sprayer
If you want to avoid making a kitchen design mistake with your faucet choice, you can't go wrong with this modern, high-arc model from Forious. It comes in nine different finishes, including two-toned options like black and chrome and black and gold, so you should be able to find something to coordinate with the other fixtures and design elements in your kitchen. Unlike some other faucets that only offer two spray settings, the pull-down spray on this model offers three settings — spray, stream, and pause. The ability to pause the flow of water could be helpful if you're moving the spray head in and out of the sink to fill a large pot on the counter. If you're looking to conserve resources or keep your utility bills lower, you may also appreciate that the faucet uses up to 20% less water than some other similar models. All the mounting hardware is included, and the manufacturer states that installation can be completed in as little as 15 minutes.
With its high average rating from thousands of customers, the Forious kitchen faucet is one you might want to take a close look at. Users share that they were able to install it quickly, without spending money on an expensive plumber. They also note that they didn't need to pick up any special tools to get it hooked up and running. Other users cite it as a great value for the money, given its reasonable price compared with many other similar models. Unfortunately, a few reviewers shared that they had some trouble with their model leaking around the handle.
Purchase the Forious Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Sprayer at Amazon for $39.98.
Joom Waterfall Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Sprayer
Those looking for a faucet that will differentiate their kitchen from others like it might like this model from Joom. Its sprayhead offers a unique design, allowing users to turn it sideways to deliver a wide, waterfall-like spray pattern. You can also leave it upright for a more traditional stream of water when washing your hands or filling a pot of water. Available with a black, brushed nickel, chrome, gray, matte gold, or oil-rubbed bronze finish, this faucet also offers a retractable hose, 360-degree swiveling spout, and rust-resistant stainless steel construction.
By and large, customers are glad that they decided to give this faucet from Joom a try. The different spray options are one thing that several customers highlight in their write-ups. Many specifically mention the waterfall feature. It not only looks cool, but they also share that it makes it easier to rinse food off of dishes. Users also share their satisfaction with the finish of the faucet they chose and how it complements the look of their kitchen.
Purchase the Joom Waterfall Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Sprayer at Amazon for $29.98.
Pfister Pfist Series Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet
While high-arc, pull-down faucets are popular now, they're not for everyone. If you have lower cabinets above your sink, don't want to block a window, or simply don't prefer that design, you might want to take a look at this Pfister Pfist kitchen faucet. It offers a lower profile with a pull-out, not pull-down, sprayer. The faucet is available in four finish options: stainless steel, polished chrome, Tuscan bronze, and white. It also offers a 360-degree swiveling spout to make it easier to use.
The majority of customers have given this pull-out faucet from Pfister a four- or five-star rating. Overall, users find it to be a well-designed product that works well in their space. Many also highlight the faucet's quality in their write-ups. However, not all users are as happy. Some shared that they had some issues with their faucet leaking. Others note that they wish the flow of water could be a bit more powerful.
Purchase the Pfister Pfist Series Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet at Amazon for $105.54.
Delta Kate Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet
Those who prefer having a separate handle for their faucet, instead of one that is connected to its side, might want to try the Delta Kate Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet. It is available in a stainless or chrome finish and comes with a soap dispenser. The pull-down head allows you to choose from spray or stream settings. One feature that sets this faucet apart from many others is the MagnaTite docking system. Once you've finished using the spray head, it will be secured in place using strong magnets. A few other notable features of this model include the Touch-Clean spray holes to minimize mineral build-up, the Diamond seal technology for leak-free performance, and the compatibility with two- or three-hole sinks.
Customers have mostly positive things to share about this faucet from Delta. One feature that many are happy with is its overall design. They find it to be attractive and appreciate the subtle flair it adds to their kitchen with the design of the handle and the slightly flared out spray head. The integrated sprayer is another feature that many mention in their write-ups. They like how easy it is to pull the head down when they need to rinse food off a plate or need to fill a pot when cooking. They also share that the spray head goes back into place securely once they're done using it.
Purchase the Delta Kate Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet at Amazon for $236.03.
Havin Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Sprayer
Add a modern touch to your kitchen with this faucet from Havin. Made from stainless steel, the faucet is both durable and free of any contaminants that could threaten food safety. The stainless steel construction also means that this model is corrosion- and rust-resistant. The integrated spray head (with both stream and spray options) pulls down from the faucet's body, making it easier to fill pots with water, rinse food from dishes, and clean the sink. You can choose from a variety of finish options, such as matte black for a more modern kitchen or even brushed gold for a sleek and upscale look.
With the vast majority of reviewers awarding this faucet from Havin with a four- or five-star review, it stands out as a top option to consider. Overall, customers are pleased with the sleek and stylish design of the faucet. Several share that the modern design works to enhance the overall aesthetics of their space. With its relatively affordable retail price, which is significantly lower than many of the other faucets on our roundup, several customers also highlight this as a value pick.
Purchase the Havin Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Sprayer at Amazon for $70.32.
Pfister Arkitek Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Out Sprayer
If you're looking for a faucet that will deliver a more unique feel to your kitchen, then the Pfister Arkitek may be just what you need. Unlike many faucets on the market that feature a rounded, high-arc design, it offers a more squared-off design that could fit right in with an ultra-modern space. This model also offers functionality to go along with its unique design. You can switch between stream or spray settings with ease using the toggle button on the pull-out head. It also features Pfister's Pforever seal. This special ceramic disc valve helps prevent leaks that are more common with some other faucets. A few other notable features of this model include the 360-degree rotating spout, the easy-to-operate handle, and the faucet's compatibility with countertops or sinks with anywhere between one and three holes.
According to the overall high reviews from customers, there is a lot to love about this Arkitek faucet from Pfister. One of these things is its looks. Users praise the design, sharing how it doesn't simply mimic the look of most other faucets. Instead, its unique appearance helps it add appeal to a modern kitchen. Several reviewers were also impressed with how quick and easy installation was — and that they were able to successfully complete it without hiring a professional. However, despite Pfister's Pforever seal, a few reviewers still noted some issues with leaks.
Purchase the Pfister Arkitek Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Out Sprayer at Amazon for $239.02.
Moen Edison High Arc Kitchen Faucet With Side Sprayer and Soap Dispenser
Whether you prefer the look of having the handle of the sink off to the side, instead of connected to the body, or have too many holes in your existing sink to use a more streamlined faucet, you might want to consider the Moen Edison Kitchen Faucet. It features a high-arc design with a separate handle to control the water temperature. This model may also be a good choice for those who don't like the pull-down or pull-out sprayer design of many models. It offers a separate side spray. The set also comes with an integrated soap dispenser for a coordinated look that will also help you clear up additional space on your kitchen countertops.
The majority of reviewers speak highly of this faucet, sprayer, and soap dispenser combo from Moen. One thing that some reviewers like about it is the strong water pressure. They find that it is powerful enough to help them wash dishes and complete other tasks in the kitchen. Others noted that they had trouble finding faucets to fit the four-hole design of their sink, so they were pleased to find this option that was compatible with the configuration.
Purchase the Moen Edison High Arc Kitchen Faucet With Side Sprayer and Soap Dispenser at Amazon for $225.78.
Peerless Core Kitchen Faucet
Those going for a no-frills look in their kitchen, outfitting a rental property, or trying to stay within a tight budget might want to check out the Peerless Core Kitchen Faucet. It features a basic design with a low arc and single-handle control. It could also be the right choice for a smaller kitchen or one with lower upper cabinets or a window above the sink. The faucet head can swivel a full 360 degrees to help you direct the spray of water where you need it to go. When you need to spray water somewhere that the head can't reach, you'll appreciate the separate side sprayer that comes with this faucet. The faucet and sprayer are compatible with four-hole, 8-inch sink setups.
Despite its more basic design, users are overall very pleased with their decision to purchase this model from Peerless. They note that it feels like a quality product that should last for a long time. The low price is another feature that many also mention in their write-ups. They appreciate how much money they were able to save by purchasing it, while also noting that it works well for being such an inexpensive pick.
Purchase the Peerless Core Kitchen Faucet at Amazon for $48.70.
Delta Keele Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Sprayer
The Delta Keele Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Sprayer will look right at home in a sleek and modern kitchen. It features a smooth curve with a squared-off spray head and handle. The faucet also comes in four attractive finishes, including Champagne bronze, chrome, matte black, and spotshield stainless (which is designed to resist fingerprints and water spots to maintain a cleaner appearance). A few other noteworthy features of this faucet include the MagnaTite docking system to keep the spraying from slipping down over time, the touch-clean spray holes, and the long-lasting ceramic cartridge.
An overwhelming majority of reviewers have given this kitchen faucet from Delta a five-star rating. In their reviews, many describe it as "beautiful," "elegant," or "sleek," highlighting the transformative effect it has had on their kitchen as a whole. Generally speaking, users are also pleased with the water flow. They appreciate the more powerful flow than some other models and also like that there are two spray settings to choose from. However, some reviewers — even those who gave it a five-star rating — express disappointment in how much water splashes out of the sink when they're running water, washing dishes, or performing other tasks.
Purchase the Delta Keele Kitchen Faucet With Pull-Down Sprayer at Amazon for $187.
Peerless Claymore Wall-Mount Kitchen Faucet
If your kitchen already has a wall-mounted sink, switching to a different configuration will likely require costly plumbing modifications. Plus, there are several benefits to having a faucet mounted on the wall, such as the added countertop space, the ease of cleaning around the sink, and the ability to customize the height (think about the ease of filling those large pots for cooking angel hair pasta to delicate perfection). This wall-mounted option from Peerless offers a modern chrome finish with a high-arc design. With the separate handles for hot and cold water, you may also find it easier to customize the water temperature when cleaning pots and pans, washing your hands, and more.
Most customers are glad that they were able to find this faucet from Peerless. Several share the frustrations they've faced looking for a wall-mounted replacement for their existing faucet. They note that it is challenging to find a good-quality product that will fit properly. This faucet, they share, checks the boxes they were looking for — it is easy to install, fits flush against the wall, is well-made, and is reasonably priced.
Purchase the Peerless Claymore Wall-Mount Kitchen Faucet at Amazon for $74.60.
Methodology
We used various data points to help us put together this list of the best kitchen faucets. First, we narrowed down the list of available products on the market by looking at customer reviews. We only considered products that had a rating of at least four stars. Additionally, we looked at the number of ratings to provide us with more confidence that the average rating was a reliable indication of the value and quality of each item.
As we finalized our picks, we strove to include a range of products that would enable each reader to find a faucet that matched their personal style and design preferences, cooking, prep, and cleaning needs, and budget.