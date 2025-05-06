We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Has your old kitchen faucet seen better days? Perhaps it has started leaking or has become corroded with hard water deposits. Or, maybe you're starting to fix some design flaws in your kitchen before selling your home and are ready to upgrade to a more aesthetically pleasing and modern fixture. Whatever your reasons are for looking for a faucet, you likely have the same end goal: to choose a quality model that will help you complete all the tasks that require running water. Compared to many other home renovation tasks, installing a kitchen faucet is something you might be able to do with relative ease if you're looking to complete a DIY kitchen remodel.

One problem with shopping for a new kitchen faucet is the sheer number of products that are on the market. It can be challenging to decide which is the best fit for your space and your specific needs. To help make this decision a little less overwhelming and narrow down the options for you, we've rounded up a list of some of the top kitchen faucets on the market. We looked at a range of features to help us curate this list, including customer reviews, style and design, finish options, and other features (such as pull-down sprayers and motion activation). Each of our picks has a rating of at least four stars from hundreds to thousands of reviewers.