The Key To Cooking Angel Hair Pasta To Delicate Perfection

Part of the beauty of angel hair pasta is its thin, delicate nature. Unfortunately, achieving the perfectly textured bite of pasta can be tricky when cooking these fragile noodles. Though the chewiness of al dente noodles can be a difficult line to walk, this preferred cooking style isn't impossible. You'll need focused attention to ensure your next batch of angel hair pasta — also known as capellini – remains enjoyably toothy and does not turn into a pot of mushy, limp spoonfuls.

As you set out to prepare tonight's dinner, subtract a minute or two from the recommended cooking time on the manufacturer's label. This reduced cooking is an approach that takes into account the additional cooking that will take place as heated sauce is introduced to the noodles. As you combine both pasta and noodles, the steaming sauce you have prepared will result in angel hair pasta that is well cooked and not disappointingly soggy — ideal for the shrimp and scallop scampi recipe you had in mind to serve.