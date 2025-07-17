15 Affordable Ways To Design A Tuscan-Style Kitchen

Great design is not something that can be theorized or learned from a book — often, it starts by chasing down a fleeting feeling. This principle especially holds true when designing Tuscan-style kitchens.

Creative director of Artique Designs Surjit Singh Namli generally prompts his clients to reach into their vault of memories and pick out a specific mood. "What does warmth mean to you? What smells, colors, and textures make you feel at home?" he queries. Singh Namli explains that inspiration can be found in bountiful ways, whether it is the nostalgic smells emanating from your grandma's spice drawer or the hypnotic way in which light streams through old, shuttered windows. "Or even a meal shared in a countryside trattoria years ago," he adds.

Once you have a basic sense of the mood you are hoping to capture with your Tuscan kitchen, Singh Namli suggests piecing together the larger picture by scouting for inspiration in vintage markets, estate sales, and travel photography books. For example, he has found that older Italian films can also serve as inspiration for the texture and tone of a Tuscan kitchen. "You're not just recreating a look; you're capturing a way of life," Singh Namli says. "One that's generous, grounded, and beautifully unpretentious."