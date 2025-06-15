12 Tips For Designing A Mediterranean-Style Kitchen

There is something about the notion of Mediterranean-style design that evokes idyllic notions of serenity and calmness. Pinning this interior design down to one definition, however, isn't quite as easy. You'll find that Mediterranean design borrows the love for natural materials and warm colors from rustic designs, but it isn't entirely rustic. Coastal elements can also be found here, but Mediterranean style can't be pigeonholed as simply coastal, either.

Instead, you'll find that Mediterranean design leans on elements from several interior styles to devise a cohesive vision for indoor-outdoor living. Inspired by life along the Mediterranean coast, terracotta and tranquility can be found in equal measure here. Natural materials, rustic textiles, and earthy hues abound with a whisper of sea breeze around every corner.

If you are ready to transform your kitchen into a soothing sanctuary but are not sure where to begin, we called upon help. Monica Gounaropoulos, founder of Spiti Interior Design, wants you to know that getting started is easier than you think. From choosing the right colors to adding the perfect coastal finishing touches, her round-up of Mediterranean-style kitchen tips will help transport your dinner guests to a seaside haven — no passport needed.